3 players who could impress at Pittsburgh Steelers' OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers came flying out of the blocks last season on an 11-0 run before hitting a wall and fading to a first-round playoff exit against their bitter rivals, the Cleveland Browns.

It was a disappointing end to a season that promised so much. Mike Tomlin and his coaching staff will be determined to enter this season firing on all cylinders.

This is likely to be franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's final season in the NFL, which adds another layer to Pittsburgh's 2021 season.

As NFL pre-season training gets underway, here are three players that are likely to stand out during the Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs.

#1 - Najee Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers had the worst running game in the NFL last season, which means Najee Harris has some work to do in 2021.

Harris was the Steelers' first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. The former Crimson Tide star is tipped to have a big rookie season.

Harris averaged 5.8 yards per carry and ran for 1,466 yards last year at Alabama. Pittsburgh will hope to see a similar level of production from Harris in the NFL.

He will learn from the best as Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin knows how to get the most out of his running backs.

#2 - Minkah Fitzpatrick

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is a playmaking, destructive defensive force in the NFL. The 24-year-old defensive back recorded 77 tackles and four interceptions in 2020.

Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive leader

The Steelers will need another big season from their defensive leader if they are to challenge for the Super Bowl in 2021. Fitzpatrick is one of the most exciting players under 25 in the NFL.

#3 - Juju Smith-Schuster

Juju Smith-Schuster has bet on himself this season. He signed a one-year deal to remain in Pittsburgh, even though he reportedly had more lucrative offers to take his talents elsewhere.

In last season's Wild Card game against the Browns, Smith-Schuster registered 13 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown during the 48–37 loss.

Like Big Ben, this could be Smith-Schuster's final season in Pittsburgh, so we expect to see him lead by example and stand out during OTAs.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha