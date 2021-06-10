3 players likely to impress at Tennessee Titans OTAs

The Tennessee Titans are hard at work preparing for the upcoming season. At the moment, the coaching staff is likely looking at the players and deciding who fits where while getting them into shape. This is the first opportunity of the year for most players to impress. Here are three players in a great position to make a big impression at OTAs for the Tennessee Titans.

Three Tennessee Titans to watch at OTAs

#1 - Josh Reynolds

Josh Reynolds was one of the best-kept secrets of the loaded receiver corps at the Los Angeles Rams. The Tennessee Titans have a player who has shown he's only gotten better since his rookie season.

Over 70 players are back in Nashville for OTAs including Ryan Tannehill, Kevin Byard and new WR Josh Reynolds



Observations from Thursday's OTA 🗞 » https://t.co/Cns861rtIQ — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 3, 2021

He was usually the fourth receiver on the loaded Rams' depth chart, but whenever he was asked to step up, he got the job done. In 2017, Reynolds started slow with only 11 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. In 2018, Reynolds caught 29 balls for 402 yards and five touchdowns.

2019 was a slower year but he was still productive in a limited role. He earned 326 yards and one touchdown. 2020 was his best season. He earned 52 receptions for 618 yards and two touchdowns.

He is only 26 years old and was given a grade of 65.7 in 2020 per PFF. In 2021, Reynolds will be the third-string receiver behind A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. Expect him to perform well for the Tennessee Titans against less-talented cornerbacks.

#2 - AJ Brown

AJ Brown was the main receiver for the Tennessee Titans in 2020. 2021 will be his third season. He had a great rookie year, earning over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns on 52 catches. In 2020, AJ Brown earned 70 receptions for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns.

AJ Brown is a speed threat. According to next-gen stats, he reached 21.52 miles per hour on the way to a touchdown. That was the fastest speed by a receiver in 2020, according to Sports Illustrated. Now, with Julio Jones in position to soak up a top cornerback, AJ Brown should be able to explode down the field. In non-contact OTAs, speed translates to the best plays.

#3 - Julio Jones

Assuming Julio Jones gets on the field before OTAs end, it should be clear why the eyes of the NFL are locked in on him. The Tennessee Titans will want to see which version of Julio Jones they're getting, and Jones will aim to show the franchise that he can still be elite at the age of 32.

Julio Jones suffered an injury last season but has been relatively healthy for most of his career. Julio Jones has eight seasons in which he has earned at least 950 yards. He also has seven seasons in which he has earned at least six touchdowns.

