3 players Tom Brady has personally recruited to Buccaneers, ft. Richard Sherman 

Tom Brady has been an integral part of building out the roster for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since joining the team last year. He expanded that role once again by convincing cornerback Richard Sherman to join the Buccaneers this week.

Tom Brady realizes that the defensive secondary is the one weakness of his team, so he put in the effort to improve it. It paid off by landing Richard Sherman.

This is not the first time Tom Brady has recruited a star player to join him on the Buccaneers. Sherman joins a list of several big-name veterans that came to Tampa Bay to play with Brady.

These players know that by joining the Bucs, they are going to be a part of a team that will almost definitely compete for a Super Bowl. Here are three players Tom Brady has personally recruited.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Richard Sherman announced on his new podcast that he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Richard Sherman announced on his new podcast that he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It is a one-year deal, per source.



It is a one-year deal, per source.

Tom Brady additions to the Buccaneers

#1 CB Richard Sherman

The Buccaneers are ranked last in the NFL this season with 338.3 passing yards allowed per game. This is even worse than last season, when they struggled to rank 21st in pass defense. Complicating things further is the injury to Sean Murphy-Bunting, one of their best coverage corners. Their difficulty defending the passing attack is a legitimate concern.

Signing Richard Sherman is a huge step towards fixing their issue. Tom Brady reached out and was able to convince him to join the Buccaneers. Sherman reportedly had other offers from other teams as well, but ultimately he chose Tampa Bay. The defending Super Bowl champions are even more dangerous now.

#2 TE Rob Gronkowski

When Tom Brady joined the Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski had already retired from the NFL. He was ready to move on with his young career in television and media until he got a call from his former quarterback. Gronkowski was Brady's most reliable offensive weapon in New England with the Patriots for many years. Brady talked him out of retirement and into a role with the Buccaneers.

#3 WR Antonio Brown

When Tom Brady recruited Antonio Brown to the Buccaneers, many thought that Brown was more of a liability than an asset at that point in his career. He was controversial with the Steelers and Raiders but since joining Tampa Bay, he appears to have cleaned up his issues. Not only did Brady recruit him but he also gave him a place to live while assisting him with his personal struggles.

