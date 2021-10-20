3 players WFT should sign after Dustin Hopkins released

The Washington Football Team will be going in a new direction at kicker with Dustin Hopkins released. Hopkins had been with the team since 2015 and had only missed two field goals in 14 attempts this year.

He was 84 percent accurate on his field goal attempts during his Washington tenure. Perhaps his two missed extra-point attempts on the year were the reason for his release.

Nonetheless, the Washington Football Team will go in a new direction at kicker. With Dustin Hopkins released, there are many options in the free-agent market for Washington to chase. Here are the three best options for them.

Pete Hailey @PeteHaileyNBCS Dustin Hopkins is 10 points behind the league's leading kicker. On the year, he's 10/12 on PATs and 12/14 on FGs so he's 22/26 on all kicks (84.6%).The 10 guys in front of him have missed, on average, 2.7 kicks. Here's a breakdown. Hop is being treated like he's awful. He's not Dustin Hopkins is 10 points behind the league's leading kicker. On the year, he's 10/12 on PATs and 12/14 on FGs so he's 22/26 on all kicks (84.6%).The 10 guys in front of him have missed, on average, 2.7 kicks. Here's a breakdown. Hop is being treated like he's awful. He's not https://t.co/tda22wKqqY

Dustin Hopkins released: 3 best options for replacement

#1 - Stephen Gostkowski

The first player on the list has appeared in six Super Bowls, more than a ton of NFL franchises. Stephen Gostkowski will be a veteran presence in a young Washington locker room. He's been solid under pressure historically and has made kicks in the biggest moments.

With Dustin Hopkins released, signing Gostkowski can be the best move possible. While he struggled in 2020 with the Tennessee Titans, his track record speaks for itself. He has made 86.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and has missed just 13 extra-point attempts in his illustrious 15-year career.

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria Most Super Bowl appearances:Patriots - 11

Tom Brady -10

Cowboys - 8

Steelers - 8

Broncos - 8

49ers - 7

Stephen Gostkowski - 6

Mike Lodish - 6

5 teams - 5

Multiple players - 5 Most Super Bowl appearances:Patriots - 11

Tom Brady -10

Cowboys - 8

Steelers - 8

Broncos - 8

49ers - 7

Stephen Gostkowski - 6

Mike Lodish - 6

5 teams - 5

Multiple players - 5 https://t.co/5kdOFhF3ZV

#2 - Cody Parkey

Cody Parkey has bounced around the league across five different teams since being released by the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2015 season. Parkey made the pro-bowl his rookie year and is a solid option with Dustin Hopkins released. He's made 84.6 percent of his field-goal attempts and is eight of ten on attempts over 50 yards.

The one knock against Parkey is that he's streaky. He missed five field goal attempts in 2016 before turning it around in 2017 when he only missed two field-goal attempts. But he played solidly in his last full-time gig with the Cleveland Browns.

#3 - Aldrick Rosas

Aldrick Rosas is the youngest kicker on this list and also has the most potential. Rosas was a pro-bowler in 2018 and had a sensational season. He was 32 of 33 from field goals with his only miss being over 50 yards. He also missed just one extra point.

Rosas struggled with the New Orleans Saints this year but made all 13 of his extra-point attempts. Rosas has a powerful leg, but his accuracy still needs to be refined. With Dustin Hopkins released, Rosas is a gamble but one that could pay off.

Edited by Piyush Bisht