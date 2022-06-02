3 most poorly run NFL franchises

Some NFL fans know that no matter how much paint they coat their faces with, despite how loudly they cheer for their team, they simply know that they're going to lose.

Some NFL franchises have been humiliated on the pitch and done an awful job in the front office, so it’s time we called them to the red carpet and chastised them in the public eye.

So which NFL franchises are considered the absolute bottom of the barrel? Though there are several to choose from, here are our three worst right now.

Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants

Many of the NFL's greatest players have worn a Washington uniform. From Joe Theismann to John Riggins to Art Monk, Washington has a storied history that consists of over 600 wins, three Super Bowl titles and a rabid fanbase. Still, over the past few years, Washington has solidified itself as one of the worst franchises in the league.

Story continues below ad

For starters, let’s begin with the name change. Despite public outcry from his loyal supporters about finally ditching the Redskins moniker due to its offensive background, Dan Snyder, the team owner, stood defiantly against it. Ultimately, after years of pushback, Snyder acquiesced to public demands.

Last season, Washington called themselves the Washington Football Team, as they had yet to decide on a name.

Fast forward to today and the now Washington Commanders franchise has recently been outed for holding back financial information from the rest of the league, leading to a full-blown NFL investigation that is currently taking place.

Now, let’s focus on the field. Over the past 22 seasons, Washington has recorded just two seasons with double-digit victories. In terms of winning Lombardi’s, Washington fans will have to travel back 30 years to 1991 to relive their championship glory.

In regards to the field, the stadium gets a lot of criticism too. Last season, other teams brought their own benches and barriers collapsed as fans pressed to take pictures of the players.

Story continues below ad

25NewsKXXV @25NewsKXXV Dallas Cowboys bring benches to Washington, rivalry heats up buff.ly/3s7OTJU Dallas Cowboys bring benches to Washington, rivalry heats up buff.ly/3s7OTJU https://t.co/czXUCQyyta

Washington, a once proud and distinguished franchise, has become one of the worst in the NFL.

eSamp @Sampsonite41 . Something falls apart every week. #NFL



Washington stadium is a dump. Something falls apart every week. Washington stadium is a dump 💩. Something falls apart every week. 😂#NFL https://t.co/T3osrcFmDp

Story continues below ad

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Just because the Cleveland Browns got their hands on quarterback Deshaun Watson doesn't mean that they’ve been a great NFL franchise. Or even a good one. Or even a decent one.

Story continues below ad

The consensus around the NFL is that the Cleveland fanbase deserves a lot better. For the past 20 seasons, the Browns have been far and away the worst franchise in the NFL during that stretch, putting together a paltry .338 win percentage. During that stretch, the Browns have won double-digit games just twice.

In addition to their awful play on both sides of the ball, the Browns have been a place where great or promising quarterbacks go to die. Baker Mayfield, their most recent number one overall pick, became their latest victim. With the Browns now housing the talents of Deshaun Watson, many believe that things will change. Yet, with the recent report, it seems doubtful, at least for now.

Gregg @thenextharbor



The True test of a great team brand is the # of fans when they lose, not when they win The @Browns have to be one of the strongest brands in NFL. 6-49 over 3yrs but still 17th in attendance this yr ahead of others like @bears. strong attendance in 16-17 as well.The True test of a great team brand is the # of fans when they lose, not when they win @AndrewBrandt The @Browns have to be one of the strongest brands in NFL. 6-49 over 3yrs but still 17th in attendance this yr ahead of others like @bears. strong attendance in 16-17 as well.The True test of a great team brand is the # of fans when they lose, not when they win @AndrewBrandt https://t.co/qubxzBM2zb

Story continues below ad

According to numerous sources, the Browns are bracing for the worst surrounding Watson’s impending suspension due to his ongoing legal woes. The belief around the Browns organization is that Watson will be suspended from the NFL for the entire year.

If that is in fact the case, Cleveland will continue to be a tough watch for their fans.

Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Detroit Lions were one of the first teams in the NFL. But while they’ve been around since 1930, they have little to show for it in terms of their on-the-field success.

Story continues below ad

Despite carrying many of the game's greatest players, including Hall of Famers Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders, Detroit routinely find themselves putting up meager results in the win column.

In total, Detroit has played in only 20 playoff games, winning just seven of them. As a franchise, they haven’t come close to making the Super Bowl, let alone winning one.

To further display their ineptness, Detroit recently let Matthew Stafford, the franchise's leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns, go to the LA Rams. Despite doing little to nothing with Stafford for over a decade, in year one in LA, Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory.

To make matters worse, over the past 20 years, Detroit has owned the second worst record in the entire league, winning only 111 games while losing 208. As a whole, Detroit is a bottom-of-the-barrel franchise.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far