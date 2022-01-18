3 positions Patriots need to get better at in 2022

Despite losing to the Buffalo Bills in epic fashion, the New England Patriots accomplished a lot this season. They found a hit at quarterback with Mac Jones, made the playoffs, and put together a vintage run of dominance. However, the Patriots still have a long way to go. To build on what they did in 2021, the team will need to get better in some areas.

Some positions will get better with more experience. Others need a new veteran. Others need to be rebuilt entirely using the NFL Draft. To return the Patriots to the power of yore, a lot needs to be done. Here's a look at three critical positions that need to get better in 2022.

Patriots push for more power runs through these positions

#1 - Wide Receiver

Nelson Agholor at New England v Atlanta

Wide receiver was a much different unit in 2021 compared to 2020. While it was much improved in most eyes, the losses down the stretch show that the team still needs to get better in this area. Unlike in 2020, they have had lots of talented depth pieces with Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor. However, they're missing a top-end talent that can go against the best cornerbacks in the league.

Bobby Belt @BobbyBeltTX Mac Jones trying to listen to Josh McDaniels, but too fascinated looking at his own breath: Mac Jones trying to listen to Josh McDaniels, but too fascinated looking at his own breath: https://t.co/pwZUFxz6sV

Without that, the team's offense will continue to hold the team back in big spots. In an offensive league, the team will need to move the ball through the air with ease next season. Also, with Mac Jones entering his pivotal second season in the NFL, any extra talent that helps him ascend will pay doubly in the coming seasons.

Whether it is through free agency or by using the top draft pick on a wide receiver, something big needs to happen to the room in 2022.

#2 - Offensive line

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England v Buffalo

Bill Belichick has a pocket passer in a scrambling league. Meaning, for Mac Jones to reach his true potential, he is going to need extra time given to him in the pocket to buy time to make extra reads and allow wide receivers to work downfield. As such, the Patriots need a boost to their offensive line to give him the best environment to thrive in.

Mark Daniels @MarkDanielsPJ Jakobi Meyers said he’s “very excited” about the Patriots future with Mac Jones. Jakobi Meyers said he’s “very excited” about the Patriots future with Mac Jones.

Additionally, a better offensive line helps open the running game. A better running game opens up bigger windows for Mac Jones. Essentially, one can never have too many good linemen. Considering how rare of a commodity quality linemen are in the NFL, it always makes sense to invest in the line of scrimmage.

#3 - Cornerback

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England v Buffalo

Of course, Bill Belichick had a great defense during the regular season. No one can truly discredit what they did during their rise during the mid-third of the regular season. That said, the Patriots' secondary was exposed during the blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills. It doesn't matter if the defense is great in the regular season if they implode in the first playoff game.

Belichick still heads a proud organization that still expects itself to make the Super Bowl. To get to that point, the secondary needs to be good in the playoffs as well as the regular season. As such, the work isn't done and the Patriots now need to get better at the position for the playoffs.

Edited by Piyush Bisht