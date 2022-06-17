3 Potential destinations for Baker Mayfield in 2023

Baker Mayfield continues to sit at home and wait to see where he will play in 2022. At the moment, rumors connect him to the Carolina Panthers as the Cleveland Browns seem to be close to making the trade they have been wanting to make for months.

But regardless of where he goes, he is still set to be a free agent following the 2022 season. That means he can listen to fair offers and pick where he wants to go in 2023.

So what teams look like they could be interested following the conclusion of the upcoming season?

3. Carolina Panthers

We already know the signal caller is linked to the Panthers for the 2022 season, so it only makes sense that a good year means he sticks around for the long-term. That would realistically be the goal for the Panthers as well if they end up swinging a trade for Mayfield.

Carolina remains without a long-term plan at quarterback and that has been the case since the start of the 2020 season. Drafting Matt Corral in the third round doesn't change that and the fact that they are considering trading for Mayfield, while they already have Sam Darnold on his fifth-year option. As a result, they are hoping this will finally solve their problem under center.

2. Houston Texans

Is Davis Mills the answer for the Houston Texans? That is the question the team is looking to answer in 2022 with the second-year quarterback. He filled in last season and showed promise, even if the team as a whole limped to the finish line with the Deshaun Watson distraction looming.

But if Mills shows major regression, the team is once again without a quarterback heading into 2023. That is where the Texas native, Mayfield, could come into play. A solid 2022 would set him up for a nice payday and the Texans would be a team with plenty of money and would need to spend at the quarterback position. A Texas homecoming would also make for the perfect fit.

1. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions were an intriguing fit for Mayfield all offseason because former Browns GM John Dorsey is now in the front office. He was the man who drafted the quarterback in Cleveland and it's likely he still believes in the young quarterback.

The situation under center is complicated at the moment because of Jared Goff's hefty salary. Yet his dead cap value drops to $10 million in 2023, making it much easier to move on.

Adding Mayfield gives the team a proven winner and avoids yet another reset by drafting a rookie in 2023. The beauty is that the team can still draft a rookie, while trying to win with a proven player leading the way. This should come as a better alternative for a franchise desperate for any postseason success after decades of failure.

