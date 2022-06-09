3 potential franchise quarterbacks to look out for in 2022 NFL season

The search for a franchise quarterback is a process that NFL team has to go through. Having a quarterback who can produce year after year ensures that the front office can focus on getting the tools around the franchise quarterback, instead of having to worry about that position.

Not having one, however, ensures that countless draft picks and heartbreaking seasons are spent trying to find the right man to lead the franchise year in and year out.

In 2022, there are some young players who could make the step up and cement themselves as franchise quarterbacks. Many of these players are in make-it or break-it situations after being in the league for a few years, or are returning after tricky rookie campaigns with franchises that struggled in 2021.

Here are three such quarterbacks who we think could shine in 2022.

#1 - Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 NFL Draft with the expectation that he will become their franchise quarterback. He was widely regarded as the most NFL-ready quarterback to graduate in recent times and was the consensus overall first pick.

Trevor Lawrence did not have a good season in 2021, given that the Jaguars ended up with the first pick again this season. He threw for 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

However, this does not tell the story of the 2021 Jaguars. Former head coach Urban Meyer caused chaos on and off the field and was constantly in the news until he was fired by Jacksonville.

Lawrence was not the only one to underperform on that roster, and with new head coach Doug Pederson, a new era is dawning for the Jaguars.

If Lawrence can find his college rhythm in the NFL, he could very well be the man for Jacksonville for the long-term future.

#2 - Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Justin Fields was nominally named the starter last season but had to jostle with Andy Dalton and Nick Foles. He comes into this season with experience as a rookie, with his place confirmed as the starter. He also has the advantage of getting a fresh start with new coach Matt Eberflus.

Matt Nagy was supposed to be an offensive genius, but the Chicago Bears were one of the worst offenses in the league under him. It is expected that Fields will blossom under new coaching. He has shown his skills in practice and looks set to take the next step this year.

#3 - Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is an enigma in many ways. He has had a solid couple of seasons and has a winning record in games started (13-8). His average quarterback rating is a good, if not great, 88.8. This year, though, could be his chance to shine and claim the franchise quarterback's mantle.

They have added players like Tyreek Hill, who can give more power to the offense. Additionally, Mike McDaniel is known for his offensive thinking and is expected to liberate the offense. This might be the year that Tua Tagovailoa makes the quarterback position with the Miami Dolphins his own.

It will be fascinating to see how they all get on when the 2022 NFL season kicks off later this year.

