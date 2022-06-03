"You don't have to be Josh Allen. You don't have to be Patrick Mahomes" - Former NFL star has special advice for Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is entering his third season in the NFL, and his first two have shown decent on-field results in an unfortunately limited capacity due to a slew of injuries. Ryan Clark said on ESPN's Get Up that the quarterback doesn't need to be Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, or Aaron Rodgers.

Clark spoke of his desire to see the quarterback consistently throw the ball down the field to power an explosive offense with top athletes in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle lining up along the offense.

Here's what he said:

"I don't think that we look at him being the fifth overall draft pick and say to ourselves, 'We don't believe he can throw a deep ball.' What we haven't seen is him throw the football consistently down on the football field under pressure at a successful rate that can allow a team to be explosive offensively. So no one's doubting Tua's arm strength."

Clark took a swipe at Mac Jones while naming the aforementioned quarterback greats he feels the Miami Dolphins quarterback isn't married to emulating:

"We're not treating him like Mac Jones. What we're saying is we want to see it consistently on the field, especially with some of these explosive athletes that they have. You don't have to be Josh Allen. You don't have to be Patrick Mahomes. You don't have to be Aaron Rodgers. But you do have to find a way to push the football downfield."

Tua Tagovailoa must solidify his role as Dolphins QB1

The Dolphins made it very clear they want to contend this season by acquiring Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson Jr., and Rasheem Moshert. Adding them to a pass-catching corps that includes Jaylen Waddle, running back dual-threat Myles Gaskin and the above-average pass-catching tight end duo of Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe.

Tua Tagovailoa needs to prove that he is the ideal option to have in the driver's seat of the offense in 2022. Teddy Bridgewater was brought on as an emergency injury replacement. Bridgewater was a starter last season in Denver and will be looking to usurp Tagovailoa and become the starter in Miami.

Let's also not ignore the fact that Miami were ready to drop Tagovailoa in a heartbeat had they been able to land Tom Brady in one of the offseason's wildest rumored scenarios.

It really is put-up or shut-up time for the former collegiate national championship quarterback.

