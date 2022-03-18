3 Potential Landing Spots for Wide Receiver Allen Robinson in Free Agency

Allen Robinson is set to hit the free agent market after four seasons with the Chicago Bears. Robinson was acquired by the Bears again through free agency in 2018, penning a three-year deal worth $42 million, and was franchised tagged by Chicago for the 2021 NFL season.

Throughout his time in the NFL, both for the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars, Robinson has dealt with below-average quarterback play, with QBs such as Blake Bortles, Mitchell Trubisky and Chad Henne throwing him the ball.

Despite this, Robinson has proved he's an elite-level wideout, catching a league-leading 14 touchdowns in 2015, making a Pro Bowl, and posting 1000+ receiving yards in his last two fully healthy seasons with the Bears.

Talent such as Robinson's doesn't appear on the free agent market every day, and a whole host of teams will be vying for his signature.

3 Potential Landing Sports for former Chicago Bears Wide Receiver Allen Robinson in Free Agency

#1 - Cleveland Browns

The Browns are a team in desperate need of a standout wide receiver. Allen Robinson could be their guy. Having sent OBJ to the L.A. Rams only for him to win a Super Bowl, and recently announcing they were releasing Jarvis Landry, the Browns could help polarize Mayfield by picking up Robinson this offseason.

During an injury-hit in 2021, Mayfield only passed for 17 TDs to 13 INTs, and bringing a player of Robinson's caliber would not only help the QB, but could unlock the potential of a rising star at receiver in Donovan Peoples-Jones. With only three wideouts on the roster at the time of writing, the Browns picking up Robinson makes a lot of sense.

#2 - New York Jets

Speaking of helping out quarterbacks, we're sure New York Jets sophomore QB Zach Wilson would be thrilled if his team could get Robinson in the building. Despite a tough start to the year, Wilson showed glimpses of his potential down the stretch.

Adding Robinson as a WR1 to a wide receiver group containing Corey Davis and Elijah Moore will do Wilson a world of good. After ending his rookie season passing for just 2,334 yards, picking up Allen Robinson to go along with the aforementioned, as well as new recruit C.J. Uzomah, the Jets' passing attack could be a force to be reckoned with in 2022.

#3 - Las Vegas Raiders

As mentioned earlier, Allen Robinson has had mediocre QB play wherever he's suited up, but that could all change if he moves to the Las Vegas Raiders to team up with Derek Carr. Carr is the definition of a consistent, putting up 4000+ passing yards in his last four NFL seasons.

Having Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrew already in Vegas will appeal to Robinson, too, as he won't have to put the offense on his back like he's had to so often throughout his tenure in the NFL.

