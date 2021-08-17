3 potential landing spots for Tim Tebow after being released by Jacksonville Jaguars

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, Tim Tebow’s NFL career has seemingly come to an end after the former first-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. It would be quite surprising to see another NFL franchise sign the rookie tight end this season.

So what’s next for the famous former college football star? At 34, he is exiting his physical prime, and after failing to make the young Jaguars' squad, he must know his pro football career is possibly over now.

What's next for Tim Tebow?

Thankfully for Tebow, he’s a charismatic guy with national fame and a great reputation off the sports field, so he shouldn’t remain unemployed for too long. On that note, here's a look at three post-NFL jobs that the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner could land now that he’s a free agent:

#1 ESPN

Tebow could be headed straight from the football field into the college football booth. He has a long-standing relationship with ESPN, having worked for the worldwide leader in sports since 2013.

The former University of Florida star signed a multi-year contract with the network in 2017, which allowed him to pursue a professional sports career. Now that his baseball and football careers are over, he could go back to a lucrative job as an analyst for the SEC network.

#2 Olympics

If the 34-year-old former pro football and baseball player wants another athletic challenge, why not try out for the next Olympic Games? They are only three years away, but Tebow could start training today for a future gold-medal-winning opportunity.

The obvious opportunity for the former QB is to make the USA baseball team. He played in the New York Mets' system for four years, and was close to breaking into the major league roster.

He could make the team on sheer name factor alone ,and his ability to deliver rousing, motivational speeches before and after games. If I’m Tim Tebow, I’m giving the Olympics a long, hard look.

#3 Ice Hockey

Tim Tebow has played in the NFL, and spent four seasons attempting to play in the MLB, so it only makes sense that his next goal could be the NHL. I have no idea if Tebow can skate, or has any experience on the ice, but it would make one heck of a story.

Tampa Bay is not far from his hometown of Jacksonville, and the NHL team is the reigning world champions. In that case, what better team to make your ice hockey debut for?

Now Tim Tebow may not want to get his pretty face caved in by a hockey goon, but he would make history if he could successfully make an NHL team.

