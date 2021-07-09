Titletown Tampa Bay, Tom Brady congratulates Lightning on Stanley Cup victory 

First, it was 'Tompa Bay' when Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers last year, and now it's 'Champa Bay' after yet another Tampa Bay sports franchise won a championship.

The Tampa Bay Lightning claimed back-to-back NHL Stanley Cup titles after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 this week. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was quick to congratulate the Tampa Bay Lightning on their championship win by putting up an Instagram story.

Championships follow Tom Brady

Tom Brady is like a magnet for major league championships. Since the seven-time Super Bowl-winning QB arrived in Tampa Bay back in March, 2020, it has been raining championships in the Florida city.

Champa Bay just keeps winning. pic.twitter.com/LVToAnkmsH — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) July 8, 2021

The Tampa Bay Lightning won the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup against the Dallas Stars in September. Then the Major League Baseball team, the Tampa Bay Rays, won the American league pennant in October by beating the Houston Astros 4-3.

The Rays would go on to lose the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games, though.

Earlier this year, the GOAT himself would lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a remarkable playoff run, culminating in a blowout victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa Bay to win the Super Bowl. It was only the NFL franchise's second championship but Brady’s seventh.

As mentioned earlier, the Tampa Bay Lightning secured their second straight Stanley Cup title on Wednesday. The NHL Twitter account poked some fun at Tom Brady's infamous pass of the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Bucs' celebrations this year.

More titles to come for Tampa Bay?

The Tampa Bay Rays are currently second in the AL East division and look set to make another long playoff run this postseason. They are the odd franchise out, as they haven't claimed a world championship since Tom Brady's arrival.

Speaking of Tom Brady, the 43-year-old (soon to turn 44) QB is preparing for the upcoming Buccaneers' training camp later this month. The Bucs are bringing back the majority of the team that won last season's Super Bowl and are favored by the bookies to return to the championship game.

Tampa Bay could remain 'Champa Bay' for some time to come.

Edited by Bhargav