3 potential trade candidates for the 49ers before the 2021 training camp

The San Francisco 49ers have once again been bitten by the injury bug during OTAs. As training camp approaches in late July, the Niners front office may look to make some more moves to improve the roster before pre-season begins in August.

The Niners have lost offensive lineman Justin Skule and defensive back Tavarious Moore to season-ending injuries. They are also dealing with star defensive ends Nick Bosa and Dee Ford recovering from injuries.

Trading some players away could help the 49ers restock some of the draft picks they lost when they moved up to pick Trey Lance in this year’s NFL Draft. As they look to restock their cache of picks, here are three players the 49ers could look to place in the shop window this year.

Three San Francisco 49ers that could be traded

#1 - Wayne Gallman

The Niners signed 26-year-old running back Wayne Gallman to give their rushing attack more depth this season. San Francisco also drafted two rookie running backs, Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell, this year, which puts Gallman’s place on the roster under threat.

The return of starting running back Raheem Mostert from injury only adds to the crowd in the 49ers' running back room.

A four-season NFL veteran, Gallman became the number one running back in New York after Saquon Barkley’s injury early last season. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry and scored six touchdowns for the Giants in 2020.

The Niners may be able to pick up some much-needed draft picks by trading Gallman before this year’s training camp, considering his departure wouldn't see the 49ers crumble at RB.

#2 - Jalen Hurd

The 49ers drafted Jalen Hurd in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Due to a raft of injuries, Hurd is yet to play in the NFL.

The 26-year-old wide receiver suffered a back injury in 2019 that prevented him from taking the field. Last season, Hurd tore his ACL in training camp and missed the entire 2020 NFL season.

Time may have run out for Hurd in San Francisco. The 49ers have a stacked receiving group that includes Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Mohamed Sanu and Richie James. Hurd's time in San Francisco could be up this year.

#3 - Deommodore Lenoir

It may seem strange for the 49ers to trade a rookie they just drafted but Deommodore Lenoir could yet find himself in that position.

The rookie cornerback signed a four-year deal with the Niners but struggled at minicamp. Lenoir's lack of speed proved to be a glaring weakness during minicamp scrimmages.

If NFL veteran cornerback Richard Sherman returns to the 49ers, the rookie’s spot on the roster could come under serious threat. Since he still has some upside, though, the Niners could squeeze some draft capital out of this trade.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha