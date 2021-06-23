3 potential trade candidates for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2021 training camp

The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers look primed to defend their title heading into the upcoming 2021 NFL season. They are bringing back most of the team that won it all last season.

43-year-old Tom Brady returns to lead the Bucs again and who will count out the seven-time Super Bowl winner? One of the issues the Buccaneers face is that they have so much depth in certain positions that some players may need to be moved on before the preseason.

It's a nice position for the franchise to be in heading into this year's training camp.

Three players the Buccaneers could trade before training camp

Here are three players the Bucs could move on from this offseason.

#1 - Tyler Johnson

The Buccaneers may have the deepest wide receiving group in the NFL. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, and Scott Miller are the top four WRs on the roster. Tampa Bay also drafted rookie Jaelon Darden in this year’s draft, which doesn’t leave a lot of snaps for second-year receiver Tyler Johnson.

The 22-year-old wideout could be moved for a future draft pick, which would help free up more snaps for the stacked receiving core.

#2 - Ryan Griffin

Seven-year NFL quarterback Ryan Griffin may have hoped to be number two on the Bucs QB depth chart this season. But Tom Brady is firmly cemented as the starting quarterback for the Buccaneers.

The team re-signed Blaine Gabbert and then drafted rookie Kyle Trask, so Griffin could be the odd man out in the Buccaneers QB room.

The 31-year-old has been with the Bucs since 2015. He has completed two NFL passes for 18 yards.

#3 - Anthony Nelson

The Buccaneers have plenty of depth at linebacker. They have Shaquil Barrett, Devin White, rookie Joe Tryon, Lavonte David, and Jason Pierre-Paul on their squad.

Second-year Bucs linebacker Anthony Nelson may end up being surplus to requirements in 2021. Last season, the fourth-round pick recorded 11 tackles and one sack. Again, the Bucs could receive a future draft pick or look to add another player in a position of need.

