3 potential trade candidates for the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2021 training camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a few big offseason moves this year. They spent their number one pick in the NFL Draft on Trevor Lawrence and also signed Shaquill Griffin and Marvin Jones.

However, the Jaguars could still do with some more ammunition. Here are three players they could be targeting before the 2021 training camp.

Potential new Jaguars

#1 - Xavien Howard (cornerback)

Of course, the Jacksonville Jaguars have already signed Shaquill Griffin. But they still need help if they wish to bring back the defense of "Sacksonville." The quickest way to get there is to poach Xavien Howard from the Miami Dolphins. Xavien Howard is currently holding out for more money.

No price should be too steep for a team who is trying to get their new franchise quarterback of the future off the ground. Trevor Lawrence will need every piece possible to give him the best chance to take off in the NFL this season as a rookie. If the Jaguars are able to keep offenses at bay, it would mean Lawrence does not have to put up 30 or more points per game in order to win.

Xavien Howard is coming off a season in which he caught ten interceptions and earned a PFF grade of 87.3.

#2 - Stephon Gilmore (cornerback)

Stephon Gilmore is also in the midst of a holdout with the New England Patriots. At 30 years old, his longevity will be limited going forward. That said, the Jacksonville Jaguars are a "win-now" organization.

They are not a "win the Super Bowl now" team, as most "win-now" teams are defined, but they are feeling pressure to put together a solid season with one of the best rookie prospects of the last decade.

Stephon Gilmore only earned a 61.0 PFF grade for 2020 but he earned an 82.8 PFF grade in 2019. If the Jaguars can't land Howard, Gilmore could be a great second option. Since he is in a holdout, the Jaguars may be able to get him for a deal.

As Aaron Rodgers' future in Green Bay becomes less clear by the day, his surrounding cast are also questioning their futures. Without Aaron Rodgers, the team is practically guaranteed to fall in 2021. This leaves players wondering if they should abandon the ship while they still have history with the Green Bay Packers on their side.

Davante Adams release game is too cold 🥶 pic.twitter.com/PQLjxM2KOs — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 25, 2021

Davante Adams has openly questioned his future in Green Bay without Aaron Rodgers. If Aaron Rodgers leaves the Green Bay Packers and Adams wants out, the Jaguars would be smart to offer whatever they can to get Adams.

Davante Adams

Adams has earned at least 880 yards in each of the last four seasons. He has two seasons with over 1300 yards and 13 touchdowns. Adams is currently coming off his best season ever after catching 115 passes for 1374 yards and 18 touchdowns. Put simply, this type of firepower could do wonders for Trevor Lawrence's development.

