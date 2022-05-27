×
3 potential trades Steelers must consider ahead of 2022 NFL season

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin
Adam Hulse
Adam Hulse
ANALYST
Modified May 27, 2022 03:39 AM IST
The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone through major changes during the 2022 NFL offseason. Ben Roethlisberger officially announced his retirement, meaning the Steelers will have a new quarterback for the first time in nearly two decades. They selected quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and signed Mitchell Trubisky during the free agency period.

Pittsburgh also made a change in their general manager position. Kevin Colbert has been their general manager for more than 20 years, but they promoted Omar Khan to take over the job. The Steelers continue to prepare for the future and will have a new look entering the 2022 NFL season.

As the offseason winds down and the regular season approaches, Pittsburgh are preparing their final roster construction. They will be looking to make another trip to the NFL Playoffs this year, as they did last year.

Here are three potential trades they can make to further improve their roster for the upcoming season.

#1 - Andre Dillard

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Andre Dillard
The Philadelphia Eagles declined to pick up a fifth-year option on Andre Dillard's rookie contract, making him a potential trade candidate ahead of the 2022 NFL season. The Steelers' biggest weakness right now is their offensive line, so if Dillard is in fact made available by the Eagles, Pittsburgh would be one of the most likely landing spots.

#2 - Trayvon Mullen

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen
Trayvon Mullen is entering the final year of his contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. After failing to come to an agreement on a contract extension during the offseason, the young cornerback could potentially be on the trade block.

The Steelers parted ways with veteran cornerback Joe Haden during the 2022 offseason, so they could potentially be looking to add more depth to their defensive backs. Mullen is a cheap option with plenty of upside if he becomes available.

#3 - Poona Ford

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford
The Seattle Seahawks appear to be entering a bit of a rebuild after trading away Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and releasing Bobby Wagner during the 2022 offseason.

Poona Ford is entering the final year of his contract with the team and was reportedly unhappy when they released Wagner, so he could potentially be looking to relocate. Pittsburgh lacks depth in the interior of their defensive line, so they could be looking to upgrade.

Edited by John Maxwell
