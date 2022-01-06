3 QB options the Browns must avoid in 2022

The Cleveland Browns have a quarterback problem in 2022. Baker Mayfield is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract without an extension. That is not where the team wanted to be and the signal-caller is now set for surgery on his injured labrum.

The Browns have a few options in 2022. The easiest one is to just ride with Mayfield and make no changes. But that doesn't feel realistic at this point. A more likely scenario would see the Browns bring in some competition or even try to swap Mayfield for a veteran option.

There is a list of options available to the Browns, but not all are good choices. Here are three quarterbacks the Browns should avoid this offseason.

3 NFL QBs the Browns should not pursue this offseason

Buffalo Bills Training Camp

#3 - Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky signed a small, one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills after being let go by the Chicago Bears. The former No. 2 overall pick has now had a year to rebuild his reputation and remains a top option for teams needing a quarterback with NFL experience.

The problem is that adding Trubisky likely means he comes in to compete with Mayfield. That pits two seemingly average options against each other, with neither standing out as the best possible option.

If Trubisky won the job, the Browns would be stuck paying Mayfield way more as the backup.

Detroit Lions v Atlanta Falcons

#2 - Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan has two years remaining on his deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Landing him would mean the Browns ship Mayfield to Atlanta in exchange for the veteran.

While Ryan was once a prolific passer, he has a total of 3,752 yards and 19 touchdowns in 16 games this season. He would come to Cleveland with a weak receiving corps at his disposal in the twilight years of his career.

Jo (11-4) 🦁 @PlayoffPrescott Matt Ryan had one of the most underrated primes of all time



In the 2016, 2017, and 2018 seasons, he threw for an average of 4,654 yards, 31 tds, and 9 ints.



He won an mvp award and led his team to the super bowl, where he had the highest qbr of a sb losing qb ever, 144.1 Matt Ryan had one of the most underrated primes of all timeIn the 2016, 2017, and 2018 seasons, he threw for an average of 4,654 yards, 31 tds, and 9 ints. He won an mvp award and led his team to the super bowl, where he had the highest qbr of a sb losing qb ever, 144.1 https://t.co/pWAAhSLLho

Ryan is also expensive, as he is owed nearly $24 million in 2022 and $28 million in 2023. He is just way too pricey for Cleveland to add as he continues to be paid for past performances in Atlanta.

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

#1 - Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins is a prime candidate to come to Cleveland in a trade. The Browns and Minnesota Vikings could swap Mayfield for Cousins in what does not give fans of either team much hope.

That scenario sends Cousins to the Browns with one year left on his deal. He is owed a whopping $35 million in 2022 and could leave town after the season.

Purple FTW! Podcast @PurpleForTheWin



If 2022 is a hard reset for the Vikes. They need to explore this option. #Vikings would save $35M off the 2022 cap if they trade Kirk Cousins in the offseason. After his solid 2021, his trade value would never be higher.If 2022 is a hard reset for the Vikes. They need to explore this option. #Vikings would save $35M off the 2022 cap if they trade Kirk Cousins in the offseason. After his solid 2021, his trade value would never be higher. If 2022 is a hard reset for the Vikes. They need to explore this option.

That is a hefty price to pay for a veteran who has a losing record over his entire starting career. It is also a huge gamble because Cousins could hit free agency right after the season is over. And if he didn't even lead the team to the postseason, fans would want to know why that $35 million gamble was taken.

Edited by Piyush Bisht