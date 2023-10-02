3 QB options for Pittsburgh Steelers ft. Kirk Cousins and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a decent 2-2 start to their season, mainly due to their playmaking defense. Pittsburgh has struggled mightily offensively, ranking 29th in the NFL in yards per game and 28th in points per game.

One glaring issue for the Steelers offense is their abysmal passing game. Pittsburgh is struggling to push the ball downfield through the air, and it shows in the stats.

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett is throwing for 200 yards per game with four touchdowns and four interceptions. Pittsburgh has a serious playcalling issue with offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Under him, the Steelers have been one of the worst-performing offenses in the NFL.

Pittsburgh has shown flashes but has never been able to string together consistent performances under Canada. Quarterback play is a problem, too, and there are plenty of options for the Steelers at if they elect to move on from their sophomore quarterback.

Three QB options for Pittsburgh Steelers

#1 Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have struggled to start the season, going 1-3 through their first four contests.

Veteran quarterback, Kirk Cousins has been the center of some trade rumors involving the New York Jets following the injury to Aaron Rodgers. If Pittsburgh would be in on the idea of moving on, Kirk Cousins could be a top option.

Despite the team's record, Cousins has played at an elite level. Entering Week Four, Cousins led the NFL in attempts (96), completions (138), passing yards (1,075) and passing touchdowns (9).

During his run in Minnesota, Cousins has led the Vikings offense to top-half league rankings every year. With a record of 46-36-1 with Minnesota, Cousins would make a great addition to a lot of offenses around the NFL.

#2 Mac Jones, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have tried several times to shop Mac Jones but have been unable to find buyers for the Alabama Alum.

The Patriots have given Jones a revolving door of offensive coordinators. The third-year quarterback has struggled to find his footing following a Pro Bowl-worthy rookie season.

Jones has a 17-17 record as the Patriots quarterback, throwing for 7,696 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. New England has shown a readiness to bench Jones when the going gets tough.

The team has elected to go to backup Bailey Zappe on numerous occasions, including their week-four loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. If both teams feel ready for a new start, a quarterback swap could ensue.

#3 Joshua Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have been a team with low expectations following the injury to quarterback Kyler Murray and the key losses of DeAndre Hopkins, Isaiah Simmons and Byron Murphy.

One of the few bright spots on this Cardinals offense has been veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs. In his first season as a starter, Dobbs has notched up a strong upset win against a contending Cowboys team. He threw for 814 yards and four touchdowns and adding another touchdown on the ground.

Dobbs has had several stints in Pittsburgh but never really received a shot, backing up Ben Roethlisberger before being traded from the team twice. Dobbs has made some magic happen with limited offensive weapons and could do the same if given another shot with the Steelers.