3 QB sleepers to target in 2024 fantasy football feat. Kyler Murray

Building a successful roster in fantasy football can be achieved by drafting the best value players. The quarterback position may be the best example of this concept. Rather than targeting elite options in the early rounds, such as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, it is sometimes more beneficial to wait until a later portion of the draft to select a quarterback.

Using this strategy, managers can load up on superstar players in other positions in the opening rounds before taking a sleeper quarterback with upside later on. Here are three examples of high-ceiling quarterbacks that should be available without having to use a premium pick on them in fantasy football.

Sleeper QBs to target in 2024 fantasy football

#1 - Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott is rarely considered to be an elite quarterback in fantasy football, but he has proven to be extremely consistent during his career. In every season that he has played in more than 12 games for the Dallas Cowboys, he has finished among the top 10 quarterbacks in total fantasy points scored.

The veteran quarterback set a career-high with 36 touchdown passes last year on his way to a QB3 finish. It was also his first year in a new offensive system, so entering a new season, he can realistically take another step forward. He is a reliable mid-round quarterback in fantasy drafts, demonstrating both a safe floor and high ceiling.

#2 - Kyler Murray

Recent injuries have negatively impacted Kyler Murray in fantasy football, as he has appeared in just 19 games across the past two seasons. This may cause many managers to avoid him in drafts, but his proven upside makes him an intriguing player to target.

Each of Murray's first three seasons resulted in top-10 finishes in total fantasy points scored among quarterbacks. He also ranked as the QB8 last season in fantasy points per game last year, despite playing in just eight games. His rushing upside, along with the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr. this season, suggests he could be in line for a major bounceback.

#3 - Trevor Lawrence

Much has been made about Trevor Lawrence failing to meet his massive expectations last year after a breakout 2022 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He still finished as the QB13 in season-long scoring, which is just outside of what is considered to be a fantasy starter.

The Jaguars obviously haven't given up on Lawrence, recently making him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL by AAV, despite his relative struggles. Fantasy managers may not want to give up on his elite skillset yet either, especially considering he can be taken in the later rounds of 2024 fantasy drafts.