  • 3 QBs to fade in 2024 Fantasy Football ft. Aaron Rodgers 

3 QBs to fade in 2024 Fantasy Football ft. Aaron Rodgers 

By Adam Hulse
Modified May 25, 2024 17:20 GMT
New York Jets v New York Giants
2024 Fantasy Football QB fades

Fantasy football quarterbacks average more points per game than in any other position by a fairly significant margin. This makes it crucial for managers to have a specific strategy for this position during fantasy drafts. A failure to find a valuable quarterback for an upcoming season can be detrimental to any fantasy team's success.

Managers often prefer to target quarterbacks in favorable situations for their potential production in fantasy football, as well as those who have rushing upside to increase their overall projections. On the other hand, fluctuating situations can result in certain quarterbacks becoming fades, despite having a previous history of success. Here are three such examples.

2024 fantasy football QB fade candidates

Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers

#1 - Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in fantasy football during each season with the Los Angeles Chargers so far. He incredibly averages 278 passing yards per game in his career so far and has already totaled 125 touchdowns across just four years.

The alarming situation with Herbert's potential fantasy value in 2024 is that the Chargers removed his three top targets, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler, during the offseason. The franchise also brought in Jim Harbaugh to take over as their head coach, who has been known to prefer a run-first style of offense, further decreasing the quarterback's outlook.

#2 - Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is fully expected to provide the New York Jets with a major overall boost to their offensive production this year. They have suffered through some of the worst quarterback play in the entire NFL in recent years, so a four-time MVP winner can potentially get things going in the right direction.

While Garrett Wilson should see a huge increase in his fantasy football outlook with Rodgers, the quarterback is more of a fade candidate. He last finished among the top 10 players in his position in 2021, and that was before suffering a severe Achilles injury and turning 40 years old.

#3 - Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson was once among the top fantasy quarterbacks during his dominant run with the Seattle Seahawks. He finished among the top 12 players in his position in nine consecutive seasons. He then finished outside that range in two straight years but bounced back with the Denver Broncos last season.

While Wilson has clearly demonstrated a history of being a reliable fantasy starter, he enters a situation with many risks for the 2024 NFL season. He has to learn a brand new system once again with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who tend to utilize their running backs. He also has Justin Fields challenging him for the starting role, making this situation one to avoid in fantasy football.

