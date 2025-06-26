3 QBs to pick over Josh Allen in 2025 fantasy football feat. Lamar Jackson

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is the reigning NFL MVP. Not only has he been the main reason behind the Bills' success over the past five seasons, but Allen has also been one of the most consistent and elite fantasy football players during that span.

Since the 2020 season, Allen has finished as the QB1, QB1, QB2, QB1 and QB2 in PPR formats. As a result, heading into the new season, Allen is expected to be one of the first QBs off the board in most fantasy drafts.

Although Allen himself is elite, there are legitimate questions about whether the playmaking talent around him can help push Buffalo over the hump in the playoffs. As a result, despite not many QBs having the same skill set and dual-threat fantasy football upside as Allen, there are some players who are in much safer situations with more upside around them.

3 QBs to pick over Josh Allen in 2025 fantasy football

#1. Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson finished the 2024 season as the QB1 in fantasy football, averaging 25.6 points per game. Jackson has one of the best offensive units in the NFL around him with Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, DeAndre Hopkins, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely all in Baltimore.

In addition to this superstar offense, Jackson has an equal blend of elite passing and rushing upside, something that keeps his fantasy output relevant in every situation of the game.

Jayden Daniels burst onto the scene in 2024. The 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year winner not only had great success individually, but he also elevated those around him and took a struggling Commanders franchise to the NFC title game. Furthermore, Daniels finished as the QB5 in PPR formats last season despite being a rookie in the league.

The Commanders invested heavily on the offense this offseason, bringing in Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil. With more offensive star power around him and another year of experience in the league, there is a chance that Daniels could run away with the overall QB1 rank in fantasy football this year.

Although he had a down statistical campaign in 2024, Patrick Mahomes is still Patrick Mahomes. The generational quarterback can do it all from inside and outside the pocket, making him both a pass-and-run threat to opposing defenses.

Prior to his QB11 finish in 2024, Mahomes only had one season outside of the top five at the position since 2020 (QB4, QB4, QB1, QB8). The Chiefs were embarrassed in Super Bowl 59 in February, something that should only motivate Mahomes to elevate his play in 2025.

