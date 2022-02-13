3 QBs Washington Commanders should consider signing

The newly minted Washington Commanders will be looking to start the upcoming season auspiciously. They will be looking to have a stellar maiden season using their current moniker. But it is going to be a heavy lift, considering they did not even make the playoffs this year.

Now, obviously neither the offense nor the defense played particularly well for them last season. They had only 323.6 yards per game on offense and allowed 359.3 yards per game on defense. But when you look at defense, you can see they had teams that had worse defenses but qualified for the playoffs, such as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers. That shows that an elite quarterback, or someone a level above Taylor Heinicke, could change the face of the franchise and put the Washington Commanders on the map.

Quarterbacks who can command the Washington Commanders

#1 - Aaron Rodgers

Washington Redskins v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers is the reigning NFL MVP. He wanted out of the Packers last year, and his future is not yet settled in Green Bay. If he is available, it is almost a no-brainer for the Washington Commanders to bring him to the capital.

Joey Ballgame @jcswigga Aaron Rodgers should do something awesome like join the Commanders and feast on all the NFC East has to offer. Aaron Rodgers should do something awesome like join the Commanders and feast on all the NFC East has to offer.

Aaron Rodgers might equally relish the opportunity to become the first starting quarterback of the Washington Commanders. Looking at the stats for offense versus defense, someone like Aaron Rodgers could make the team playoff contenders.

#2 - Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks v Washington Football Team

Even though Aaron Rodgers would be great, Ron Rivera might choose someone like Russell Wilson. Russell Wilson is more mobile and gives the head coach the option of a mobile quarterback. Considering that Rivera has had the most success with someone like peak Cam Newton, this might prove to be a better choice.

There has been speculation that Russell Wilson will leave the Seattle Seahawks this year after they became the only team to not qualify for the playoffs from the NFC West. If he does, landing up at the Washington Commanders might suit all concerned.

Film Talk Football @FilmTalkFB

#TakeCommand Report: The Washington #Commanders are ‘open’ to making a trade for a veteran QB this upcoming season. The 2 biggest names to watch are Russell Wilson & Jimmy Garrapolo. Report: The Washington #Commanders are ‘open’ to making a trade for a veteran QB this upcoming season. The 2 biggest names to watch are Russell Wilson & Jimmy Garrapolo. #TakeCommand

#3 - Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers v Washington Redskins

While the above couple of quarterbacks may or may not move, one person who is surely moving is Jimmy Garoppolo. He knew his time was up in San Francisco as soon as they drafted Trey Lance last year.

Also Read Article Continues below

He could be an ideal upgrade for Taylor Heinicke. Jimmy Garoppolo has led the 49ers to one Super Bowl and a couple of NFC Championship appearances and should revitalize the Washington football franchise.

Edited by Windy Goodloe