3 reasons Adrian Peterson is the perfect replacement for Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans added to their strong start to the 2021 season after edging out the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, and now have Adrian Peterson on their roster following a devastating injury.

Nearly halfway into the campaign, the Titans have grabbed a commanding grip on the AFC South. But Tennessee were hit with a devastating blow on Monday morning after it was revealed that star running back Derrick Henry will undergo surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his right foot.

Adrian Peterson gets a second chance filling in for an MVP candidate

Henry managed to finish Sunday’s game despite the injury, ending the contest with 68 rushing yards on 28 carries for 2.4 yards, his lowest total of the season. Henry leads the league with 937 rushing yards on a league-high 219 rush attempts.

Since 2019, Henry has been the definition of a workhorse running back as he leads the NFL with 4,504 rushing yards, 43 rushing touchdowns, 2,020 yards after the catch and seven 50-yard rushes.

The Titans didn’t waste any time in bringing aboard former All-Pro Peterson as his replacement. Peterson had remained without a team since finishing last year with the Detroit Lions.

As the Titans push forward with Peterson, here are three reasons why adding him was the right move:

#1 - Inexpensive addition

The first and most obvious reason is that it’s a move that won’t hurt the Titans financially. Peterson likely inked a prorated contract through the rest of the 2021 campaign. He’s looking for an opportunity to extend his career with the Titans shaping up to be a Super Bowl contender.

#2 - Can step into the same role

Peterson isn’t anywhere near the caliber player that Henry is, but he can fill much of the same role. The Alabama product doesn’t possess a role where he’s overly involved in the passing game. Peterson’s best attribute remains his effectiveness as a runner. He will have plenty of opportunities to garner a significant workload as the team is hoping his fresh legs can help fill the massive void left by Henry’s absence.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Some other notable players who were in the 2007 Draft with Adrian Peterson:



Calvin Johnson

JaMarcus Russell

Darrelle Revis

Patrick Willis

Joe Thomas Some other notable players who were in the 2007 Draft with Adrian Peterson:Calvin JohnsonJaMarcus RussellDarrelle RevisPatrick WillisJoe Thomas https://t.co/2C5eEfR8E6

#3 - Stability

Above all else, Peterson can quickly provide the franchise with much-needed stability in the running game. He isn’t the player he once was, but the former league MVP is an effective asset behind a consistent workload and a strong goal-line option. In the last two seasons, he piled up 1,502 yards with 12 touchdowns. Don’t expect Peterson to blow the door open in Tennessee, but he will have the chance to prove he has plenty of tread still left on the tires.

Edited by Piyush Bisht