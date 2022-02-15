3 reasons why the Bengals will be back to the Super Bowl sooner than you think

The 2022 Super Bowl featured the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, coming out victorious. Though it may have been a bit of a disappointing ending for the Bengals, their 2021 NFL season as a whole was incredible. They won the AFC Conference Championship despite being a severe long shot before the start of the season.

Most around the NFL agreed before the start of the 2021 NFL season that the Bengals appeared to be on their way to contention eventually, potentially possessing a bright future. Most assumed it would take them a couple of years to get there, but they were ahead of schedule by making it to the Super Bowl this year.

The Bengals roster turned out to be solid, and their younger players developed quicker than some may have anticipated. This year, they are not a fraudulent Super Bowl team and look well set to be annual contenders for at least the next few years. Here are three reasons they are likely to return to the Super Bowl again soon.

Why the Bengals will remain Super Bowl conteders moving forward

#1 - Elite potential at the quarterback position

The quarterback position is the most important one in the NFL. Teams with an elite quarterback can instantly become Super Bowl contenders every season. Joe Burrow proved during the 2021 season that he has the skillset to be among the best in the NFL.

Joe Burrow: "I'm honored to be the quarterback for a great organization, the best fans in the world."



The fans then start chanting MVP. Joe Burrow: “I’m honored to be the quarterback for a great organization, the best fans in the world.”The fans then start chanting MVP.

In just his second season in the NFL, Burrow led the league with a 70.4 completion percentage while ranking second with a 108 passer rating. He is one of the most promising young quarterbacks right now and can be one of the very best in football.

#2 - Young core of talented players

The Bengals have a ton of young talent on their roster. They entered the 2021 season with the fifth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of just 25.69 years. Some of the most talented players on their roster, including Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, are also some of their youngest players. This gives the Bengals a favorable outlook for the future.

Ja'Marr Chase just had one of the greatest rookie seasons ever.



— Most rookie rec yards in SB era

— Most rookie rec yards, including playoffs

— Most rookie rec yards in a game

— Most rec yards in a Bengals game

— First rookie with multiple 100-yard playoff games



Head high. Ja’Marr Chase just had one of the greatest rookie seasons ever.— Most rookie rec yards in SB era— Most rookie rec yards, including playoffs— Most rookie rec yards in a game— Most rec yards in a Bengals game— First rookie with multiple 100-yard playoff gamesHead high. https://t.co/bts48BGjWg

#3 - Plenty of cap space

The Bengals enter the 2022 NFL offseason projected to have the third-most available cap space among all teams. This gives them a ton of flexibility in the free agent market to improve their roster even further. One of the most important areas they need to address is their offensive line. Joe Burrow was the most pressured quarterback and most sacked quarterback in the NFL last year.

