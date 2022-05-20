3 reasons why the Browns shouldn't have lost trust in Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with Baker Mayfield set as the starting quarterback. The former No. 1 overall pick had a rough year, but he was injured for most of it, and the team was still in the playoff hunt late into the season.

Then came the franchise-altering move to pursue Deshaun Watson. That created a rift with Mayfield that obviously only grew when the team won the Watson sweepstakes.

While things weren't always great, there were positives with Mayfield. That may lead to some regrets about the team losing faith in him so fast.

3 reasons the Browns will regret giving up on Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

#1 - Too many questions surround Watson

The Browns are in a situation where they are unsure whether Watson will get suspended, or even how long such a suspension would be. The problem is not going away either because he still has to deal with 22 civil lawsuits over the next year.

Not to mention, this was a polarizing move from the start that alienated certain members of the fanbase. This all came after four years of developing Mayfield and building the team around him. Pulling the string does make sense, but there are just so many question marks with his replacement.

Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

#2 - Mayfield won a playoff game

The Browns are acting like their former No. 1 overall pick was a total bust for years. To the contrary, he led the team to a playoff victory during the COVID-affected 2020 NFL season.

This came in his third season with his third different head coach, as well. That number is four, if you factor in interim head coaches. The quarterback had 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in the 2020 season. That was not that long ago. Considering his torn labrum in 2021 and a healthy version of the signal-caller should be a steal for any team that gives him his next shot.

Cleveland Browns Introduce Kevin Stefanski

#3 - A constant cycle of turnover

The Browns have shown a cycle of impatience under the current ownership group led by the Haslam family. Coaches and quarterbacks shuffling in and out is nothing new.

With Watson, the Browns have yet another new franchise savior. Yes, he is a top talent and could easily turn things around. But what if the Browns miss the playoffs? Or what if Watson gets a suspension and it derails the season? What changes come next?

Unfortunately, this is the culture that has been established in Cleveland. Giving up on Mayfield after four years, even with a playoff win, is the latest example of pulling the plug on what seems like a good thing.

