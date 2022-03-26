3 reasons why Cleveland Browns must keep Baker Mayfield due to uncertainty over Deshaun Watson case

The Cleveland Browns officially moved on from Baker Mayfield on Friday with Deshaun Watson's introductory press conference. Watson took the podium, answered the tough questions, and showed off his new uniform.

Meanwhile, Mayfield remains a lame-duck quarterback on the roster. The team has already signed Jacoby Brissett as a backup, furthering the point that the No. 1 overall pick will be gone.

Camryn Justice @camijustice



Said ownership did not make a comment about Baker not being an "adult."



"We wish him nothing but the best of luck." #Browns Jimmy Haslam said that they think highly of Baker Mayfield and did not get down on him.Said ownership did not make a comment about Baker not being an "adult.""We wish him nothing but the best of luck." #Browns Jimmy Haslam said that they think highly of Baker Mayfield and did not get down on him. Said ownership did not make a comment about Baker not being an "adult.""We wish him nothing but the best of luck."

Yet so far, no move has been made. Could that mean the team will hang onto him in 2022? That remains a possibility, and several factors point toward that being a smart idea, especially given Watson's legal situation.

3 reasons the Cleveland Browns would be wise to hang onto Baker Mayfield

Detroit Lions v Cleveland Browns

#3 - Familiarity with the offense

No quarterback on the roster right now knows the offense like he does. Let's say Watson gets hit with a suspension of any amount of games. The Browns could opt to go with Brissett at starter, but Mayfield could also serve as a knowledgable backup.

If he can get his ego in check, he could help Brissett, and even Watson, prepare for this season. Of course, this would basically seal his fate with the Browns. But he is under contract and can earn his money by being a good teammate.

NFL Combine Browns GM Andrew Berry

#2 - No need to rush a trade

There are still so many unknowns with Watson. No one knows how many games he will miss, or if he will miss any at all. It could be 17, or it could be zero. But let's say the Browns receive their worst-case scenario -- a major suspension.

Cleveland Browns @Browns WATCH LIVE: Deshaun Watson introductory press conference w/ Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… WATCH LIVE: Deshaun Watson introductory press conference w/ Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

The quarterback market has seen a ton of options fly off the board, and the team could be out of luck if that happens. That is why it makes sense to, at least, see how the NFL Draft plays out. Mayfield gets his $18.8 million no matter what, whether they trade him today or right before the start of the season.

The team has to, at least, wait until the NFL decides on Watson. Once that happens, there will be more clarity on the plan for the season.

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

#1 - He has had past success in Cleveland

The Browns are treating their former top pick like he is some awful signal-caller. Yet he led the team to a playoff win in the 2020 season and played nearly all of 2021 while injured.

So if there is a scenario where Watson is out, Mayfield could even play and boost his own value. The trade value is not all that matters. He wants another big NFL contract, and playing well, only to get bumped for Watson, could make the Browns look foolish in the end.

That would benefit him to the tune of tens of millions of dollars and a fresh start in his once-promising NFL career.

