NFL Season Preview: 3 Reasons why the Bills will win the Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills are among a list of NFL teams that expect to compete for the Super Bowl. The AFC is as deep as it's ever been. But the Bills are on an upward trajectory that has them in prime position to win the Super Bowl.

Head coach Sean McDermott is one of the best leaders in the NFL. Josh Allen was second-place in MVP voting last year after he ascended into the top tier of quarterbacks. The Bills have been adding to their roster since last year. They're a team nobody wants to play. Especially in the Super Bowl.

3 reasons why the Buffalo Bills will win the Super Bowl

# 1 - Josh Allen

Allen had a 2020 campaign to remember. He set the Bills' single-season record for passing yards (4,544) and touchdowns (37). What's most impressive is how drastically his completion rate improved. It was 69.2 percent in 2020 and 58.8 percent in 2019.

Allen will now be tested to see if he can keep that momentum going. But even if he stays where he's at, he's a top-five quarterback. He has more arm strength than anyone in the league. His deep ball is game-changing and can make up points in a hurry.

But his passing on short and medium routes is just as pure. And as if that wasn't enough, he's dangerous if he starts running. Allen has scored 25 touchdowns with his legs in three seasons. The Bills have a dual-threat runner and an MVP candidate inside the pocket. Talk about versatility.

# 2 - Allen's trio of wide receivers

The Bills have done an excellent job acquiring talent thanks to general manager Brandon Beane. The wide receiver is the most notable position. Stefon Diggs had a 1,500-yard season in 2020 and is an offensive player of the year candidate. His chemistry with Allen was undeniable from week one. Diggs is a huge reason why the Bills will win the Super Bowl.

Stefon Diggs: 1,025 yards vs. single coverage this season



Most by a player since 2014 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7GkUEPJIhG — PFF (@PFF) January 30, 2021

Their number two and three options are also studs. Emmanuel Sanders has been in the league for 11 seasons and was targeted 82 times last year. He's reliable as a route-runner and has caught 62.2 percent of his career targets.

Cole Beasley is their slot receiver and one of the finest in the league at it. He had 967 yards in 2020 and showed good chemistry with Allen. Having a trio of talented wide receivers was what helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win. This trio could be a reason why the Bills won the Super Bowl.

# 3 - A terrific secondary

Highest-graded coverage safeties since '17:

3. Micah Hyde - 94.3

6. Jordan Poyer - 92.7 pic.twitter.com/CaEo9CKv0K — PFF (@PFF) January 23, 2021

The Bills' secondary is led by their top cornerback Tre'Davious White. White is capable of locking down opponents' top wide receivers. His footwork is tremendous and he has great instincts as well. In 2019 he had six interceptions. And in 2020 Pro Football Focus gave him a 77.9 coverage grade.

A good cornerback can be a great cornerback if he has good help at safety. The Bills have the best safety tandem in the NFL. Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are versatile and quick. They can both play across the field and cause chaos in coverage. Poyer has over 100 tackles in the last three years and six forced fumbles. Hyde has the ability to prevent big plays.

McDermott is a defensive-minded coach and knows how to maximize his players. The final piece of the puzzle is for the pass rush to come together. If that happens, the Bills can't be planned for. The Bills have a legitimate shot at the Super Bowl thanks to Allen, his weapons, and the secondary.

