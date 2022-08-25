3 reasons why Carson Wentz is still better than Dak Prescott

At one point, there was simply no debate in terms of who was the better quarterback between Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz. However, as Wentz reached the crescendo of his career in 2017, emerging as an MVP candidate, NFL prognosticators have claimed that the former Pro Bowler has fallen mightily from his lofty perch. Prescott, on the other hand, has continued his rise up the ranks.

As of late, Carson Wentz has attempted to recapture the magic he once held during his time as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Still, despite Wentz’s attempts to prove that his overall skillset is malleable in today’s game, in Week One of the 2022 league year, he’ll start for his third different franchise in as many years.

In the minds of many, Dak Prescott has summarily surpassed Carson Wentz in every conceivable way. However, as we glance at their overall numbers and impact, we’re left with one assumption: Carson Wentz is still the better quarterback.

Sit back and relax as we dive into our reasoning.

3. Carson Wentz has done more with less...at times

The 2017 league year was something of an anomaly for the Philadelphia Eagles. Through 13 regular-season matchups, Wentz was seemingly at the top of his game, registering 3,296 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and just seven picks.

On its own, Wentz's numbers vaulted him to the front of the MVP line. Nevertheless, as we take a peek at his supporting cast, Wentz, in actuality, was surrounded by an unheralded and underwhelming group. Outside of tight end Zach Ertz, who aggregated just 824 receiving yards, no other positional player on the offensive end was selected to the Pro Bowl. Also, Wentz failed to have a single player come relatively close to recording one thousand receiving yards or one thousand yards on the ground. In fact, Wentz has had only one receiver register a thousand-yards in his entire career.

Dak Prescott, on the other hand, has enjoyed Pro Bowl-level help up and down his roster. In addition to CeeDee Lamb emerging as one of the league’s most respected pass catchers, Prescott has also thrown the ball to the likes of Amari Cooper, Dez Bryant, before his career cratered, Dalton Schultz, and Michael Gallup. Additionally, Prescott has had the services of several Pro Bowl level backs in Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

Despite owner Jerry Jones stacking his offense to the gills, Prescott and his Dallas Cowboys have failed to achieve much of anything in the postseason.

2. Dak has come up small in big moments

No matter how delusional and flippant Dallas Cowboys fans come across as, the pressure that has been placed on the shoulders of Dak Prescott is warranted.

Admittedly, Prescott burst onto the scene as a wide-eyed, baby-faced rookie and caused serious damage, winning 13 games, his most yet as a pro. Nonetheless, outside of Prescott's third season in the NFL, the Cowboys have routinely been shown the door in the postseason.

Last season, despite Prescott putting up gaudy numbers, was arguably his worst playoff showing. Even in front of his hometown fans, Prescott completed just 53.5% of his passes for 254 yards, one touchdown throw, and one interception as they came up woefully short against the San Francisco 49ers.

Carson Wentz, of course, has had his shortcomings in big-time moments, losing the final two games of the year last season with a playoff berth on the line. While we aren’t attempting to make excuses for his play, outside of running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., Wentz had little to nothing to work with. This is a stark difference when compared to a Cowboys roster that was flooded with talent.

1. Carson Wentz’s decline is overstated

Carson Wentz’s superstar throne was ostensibly awaiting him. During the 2017 season, before being forced to miss the final three games of the year and their unlikely championship run, Wentz was on top of the world.

With 3,296 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, the league MVP award was essentially wrapped up and mailed to his palatial estate. But by now, we all understand what the unfortunate, catastrophic knee injury took away from him.

In the eyes of countless NFL talent evaluators, Wentz has lost several steps, an analysis we simply don’t agree with. During the former Philadelphia Eagles MVP season, Wentz completed just 60.2% of his passes, a mark he would pass in three of his next four seasons. Ironically enough, also in three of Wentz's next four seasons, he would match his career low in interceptions with just seven.

While he doesn't play the game with the same reckless abandon, his numbers, overall, are essentially the same, if not better in some instances, making reports of his demise highly exaggerated.

