3 reasons why Chargers RB Austin Ekeler will outshine teammate Justin Herbert against Ravens in Week 6

Through the first five weeks of the 2021 season, the Los Angeles Chargers are one of the league’s most pleasant surprises, with Austin Ekeler and Justin Herbert leading the way.

The Chargers are in the driver’s seat to secure their first AFC West division title since 2009. Much of their progress has come through the stellar play of Herbert, who has performed like one of the league’s top players this season.

Can Chargers RB Austin Ekeler outperform QB Justin Herbert against the Ravens?

Herbert is currently fourth in the NFL with 1,576 passing yards, tied for third with 13 touchdown passes, fifth with a 66.1 quarterback rating, and holds a 104.7 passer rating. The 23-year-old is currently projected to record career highs with 5,043 yards and 42 touchdown passes.

Herbert has topped 300 yards three times, and recorded three or more touchdown passes in each of the last three straight contests. His play has been a significant reason for the Chargers' push toward the AFC West title.

Los Angeles possesses another tough task ahead in Week 6 on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, who also hold a 4-1 record this season. It’s another massive test to see where the Chargers are and how serious their push toward the playoffs is.

As they prepare for the formidable challenge ahead, here are three reasons why Ekeler will be a bigger factor against the Ravens.

#1 – All-purpose skillset

Over the last few seasons, Ekeler has established himself as one of the game’s top all-around running backs. He has proven to be a huge asset in both the passing and running game.

Yes, he dealt with injuries last year, but when healthy he’s a tremendous offensive factor. His ability to make plays out of the backfield on routes is another added weapon. His versatility will come in handy against the Ravens.

#2 – Receiver out of the backfield

As previously noted, he has shown he can impact the game with his pass-catching ability. He has demonstrated that in the last three weeks as he has notched a touchdown reception in each game, while he’s garnered at least five catches in each of the last four games with north of 50 receiving yards three times.

#3 – High usage rate

Yes, Herbert will have the all attention due to the position he plays and the massive role with the offense, but Ekeler also holds a high usage rate. He’s topped over 15 touches in each game this season as both a runner and receiver. All that points to him having many opportunities to impact the game on Sunday against the Ravens.

