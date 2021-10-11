Watch: Browns defense intentionally push Chargers RB Austin Ekeler into endzone for TD

The Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers produced a game-of-the-year contender; however, the game will be remembered for Austin Ekeler’s rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

With just 1:37 left in the final quarter, the Cleveland Browns were leading 42-41 as the Chargers had a first-and-goal on the three-yard line. When Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert took the snap and handed the ball off to Ekeler, the running back looked like he was going to intentionally stop short of the goalline.

In doing so, it would burn the clock and essentially wind it down for a final second field goal for the win. However, the Cleveland Browns defense had other ideas.

Ekeler gets pushed into the endzone.....by Cleveland

Instead of allowing Ekeler to stop short, the defense carried him over the goal line and for a touchdown. Seems a little weird right? Check it out here.

With the Browns doing this, it gave them the ball back with a little over a minute and kept the game close as they only needed a touchdown to win. But for Baker Mayfield and the Browns, this didn't eventuate and the Chargers closed out a 47-42 win in LA.

Justin Herbert continued to showcase his incredible talent, throwing for 398 yards and four touchdown passes while receiver Mike Williams had himself a day with eight receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns. The Chargers scored an incredible 26 points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

For Mayfield and the Browns, the loss will not change how the football world sees them but it will be a hard one to swallow. When your offense scores over 40 points, more often than not you win the game. Today was the exception.

Mayfield, like Herbert, played his part, throwing for over 300 yards and two touchdowns with David Njoku having an incredible game, catching seven passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. The Browns are a well balanced team and have one of the best running games in football.

Nick Chubb rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries while his partner in crime, Kareem Hunt, had 12 carries for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

The game ended in a high-scoring affair but it will be the Browns' effort to get Ekeler into the endzone that it will be remembered for.

