3 reasons why the Chiefs should select Josh Simmons in 2025 NFL draft

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. suggests Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons could be the perfect solution for Kansas City with the 31st overall pick. He could become a draft-day steal due to injury concerns pushing his stock down. The Kansas City Chiefs need significant improvement at left tackle after their offensive line struggled in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Simmons, a former San Diego State transfer who switched from right to left tackle at Ohio State, has impressed scouts with his technical abilities. This is despite missing the final 10 games of the Buckeyes' national championship season with a knee injury. ESPN's Jordan Reid and Mel Kiper Jr. project Simmons as an excellent fit for the Chiefs' offensive line needs.

The Chiefs signed free agent Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million contract this offseason, but his limited experience as a starter has raised questions. Moore started only 12 games in four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, prompting beat writer Adam Teicher to note the Chiefs still need a backup plan at left tackle.

Boom-or-bust with Day 1 upside: 3 reasons Josh Simmons is worth the risk

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

ESPN draft expert Jordan Reid believes Josh Simmons offers what the Chiefs want in a tackle prospect.

"Moore won't prevent the Chiefs from devoting more resources to improving their problematic tackle situation," Reid said. "Kansas City wants a player with experience at left and right tackle. Josh Simmons (Ohio State) makes a lot of sense if he falls due to concern over his torn patellar tendon. He could compete with Moore or supplant Jawaan Taylor at right tackle."

Here are three reasons why the Chiefs should select Simmons:

#1 Elite pass protection

Josh Simmons showed top-notch pass-blocking ability before his injury, yielding zero pressures across six games during his last season at Ohio State. During his 19 career starts at left tackle, he yielded only one sack while amassing more than 1,100 snaps of experience. This kind of protection is a wholesale improvement for a Chiefs squad that saw Patrick Mahomes take six sacks during their Super Bowl defeat.

#2 Positional flexibility

Having already played as a right tackle at San Diego State before switching to left tackle at Ohio State, Josh Simmons presents flexibility that will be attractive to the Chiefs. This flexibility allows Kansas City to place him directly at left tackle or move him to right tackle should their existing configuration require tweaking. His dual-side experience presents Andy Reid's schemes with strategic flexibility.

#3 Value at pick 31:

ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor model gives Simmons a 65% chance of being available at pick No. 31, making him a potential steal if his medical checks prove positive. As Simmons told reporters in March, he's "way ahead of schedule" in his recovery from the torn patellar tendon. Before the injury, many analysts considered him a potential top-10 selection, giving the Chiefs first-round talent at a discount.

The Chiefs face substantial pressure to protect Patrick Mahomes after their offensive line faltered in the Super Bowl LIX loss. Their 2025 NFL draft strategy prioritizes offensive line help, with left tackle being their most glaring weakness.

