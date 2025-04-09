3 reasons why Cowboys should ditch Omarion Hampton in 2025 NFL Draft

North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton is one of the most talented running backs entering this year's draft.

The North Carolina standout back had back-to-back productive seasons for the Tar Heels, rushing for over 1,500 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.

While some draft analysts and experts have Hampton as the No. 1 running back prospect, with some predicting him to be the first running back taken in the draft, he's widely viewed as the second-best running back behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.

Most mock drafts have Hampton being selected in the first round, with other mock drafts having him as an early second-round pick.

3 reasons why the Dallas Cowboys should avoid drafting Omarion Hampton

Omarion Hampton during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

The Dallas Cowboys have a need at the running back position and can certainly upgrade the position. At pick No. 14, the Cowboys could be in a good position to select Hampton.

Here are three reasons why the Cowboys should pass on Hampton:

1) They signed two running backs in free agency

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two running backs in free agency this offseason. Dallas reached deals with Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams after losing Rico Dowdle, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season.

Williams had over 800 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns while Miles Sanders had 350 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.

Though they may not be the long-term answer at RB, adding Hampton early in the draft would be an aggressive add at the position.

2) They can draft a different running back later in the draft

If the Dallas Cowboys do indeed target Omarion Hampton, they would very likely have to use their first-round pick (pick No. 12) to get him. The last time Dallas used a first-round pick on a running back was Ezekiel Elliott in 2016.

Dallas could also risk the chance of taking Omarion Hampton in the second round, but he'll likely be gone before then. Dallas could trade back into the end of the first round ot select him, but why give up picks when you can grab a different running back in the later rounds?

3) They should address other needs before running back

Yes, running back is still a need for the Dallas Cowboys heading into the draft. But with the running back position less valuable than most positions, it would make sense for Dallas to target a different need with their 12-overall pick.

Outside of CeeDee Lamb, the team doesn't have a major threat at wide receiver. The team also has glaring needs on defense, such as defensive tackle and cornerback, due to off-season departures.

