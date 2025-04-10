3 reasons why Cowboys should pass on Tetairoa McMillan in 2025 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys need help on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball in the 2025 NFL Draft. With a need at running back, wide receiver, linebacker, and in the secondary, the Cowboys are in a position where they need to improve this offseason if they want to compete in the difficult NFC East division.

In recent weeks, there has been a growing belief that the Cowboys may use their No. 12 overall pick on a WR. At this time, Arizona Wildcats Tetairoa McMillan appears to be the top wide receiver available in this draft class.

However, is wide receiver the most important position for the Dallas franchise to improve in the first round of the selection process?

Here are three reasons why the Cowboys should pass on Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 12 overall pick:

3 reasons why the Dallas Cowboys should pass on Tetairoa McMillan

#1) The Cowboys already have WR CeeDee Lamb

The Cowboys already have star WR CeeDee Lamb on their roster, someone who also happens to be one of the very best players in the NFL. As a result, Dallas would be drafting a receiver at a very high price when they already have one of the league's best at the position.

Dallas needs WR help for CeeDee Lamb, but the franchise can add a talented WR later on in the draft at a much lower draft price to be a complement, not a challenger, to Lamb's No. 1 role.

#2) Running back is the bigger offensive need

Dallas needs a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft. There is no other way around it. Last season, the franchise finished No. 27 in the NFL in rushing yards per game, averaging only 100.3 per contest.

Boise State Broncos RB Ashton Jeanty is an elite offensive player who could drastically improve the Cowboys offense. However, if he is already selected, UNC Tar Heels RB Omarion Hampton is another top option to consider at No. 12 overall.

#3) The Cowboys need help on defense

Although the fan base may want the team to select a flashy offensive player, the Cowboys defense arguably needs more help. Dallas gave up the 31st-most points per game in 2024 (27.5 per game).

With various talented defensive options expected to be available at No. 12, including Texas' Jahdae Barron and Georgia's Malaki Starks, it may be smart to prioritize defense over offense in the first round.

