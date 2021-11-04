3 reasons why the Cowboys should re-sign Jaylon Smith 

Jaylon Smith was once seen as a key piece on the Dallas Cowboys defense. Now he is just trying to find a job.

Smith was let go by the Cowboys earlier this year and picked up by the Green Bay Packers. He did not last long in Wisconsin and is back on the open market once again after being cut by the Packers.

One potential option is for him to be reunited with the Cowboys. Here are three reasons why that makes sense for Dallas.

3 reasons Jaylon Smith can add to Cowboys again

#3 - Familiar with the system

Smith officially began his NFL career in 2017 with the Cowboys and knows exactly what is expected of a player in his position within that franchise. He is a former captain on the defense and would be able to slot back in right away.

The one thing he would have to keep in mind is that he would return as a depth option. If Smith can show up without any ego, both sides can put the awkwardness aside and chase a Super Bowl together.

#2 - He is only 26 years old

Smith is still young at 26 years of age. The Cowboys made it clear with his release that earlier this year, they did not see him as a great option given their younger talent such as Micah Parsons.

Smith is still young enough and could prove the team wrong. He can come back for the second half of the season rejuvenated in knowing that he was given up on already. The Cowboys would not be taking much of a risk because they could get him back on a minimum deal for the remainder of the year.

He is already a dead cap hit in 2022, so they may as well see if he can still help them in 2021 now that he is available again.

#1 - His past success

The Cowboys gave up on Smith after four games in the 2021 season. Yet this is a former team captain who made the Pro Bowl in 2019. Now that he does not have a large salary looming in 2022, both sides can just decide to let everything be proven on the field.

Jerry Jones was tasked with making some cuts now that his stars on offense are making so much money. Moving Smith's money and bringing him back into a playoff year almost represents the perfect situation.

