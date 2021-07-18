3 reasons why Dak Prescott will be at his best for the Cowboys this season

The Dallas Cowboys are getting ready to kick off training camp next week. Dallas remains under the microscope, especially given the health of their quarterback Dak Prescott.

In an NFL game, Dak Prescott was last seen getting carted off the field with his gruesome leg injury. According to reports, Prescott's recovery has gone well, and the quarterback looks ready for the upcoming season.

Unfortunately for the Dallas Cowboys, they'll have to wait until Dak plays to see how well the ankle will hold up. Dallas took a massive gamble by signing Dak to a huge deal this off-season. When looking at the feedback from Cowboys fans, many felt that Dak's contract was well deserved, but others thought the Cowboys overpaid.

Dak Prescott has a lot to prove during the 2021-2022 NFL season

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott is already coming off a horrific injury. He now has to prove why the Cowboys made the best decision by signing him. Prescott will have a full plate this season, attempting to stay healthy and carrying the Cowboys to the playoffs.

Here's a quick look at three reasons why Dak Prescott will be at his best for the Cowboys this season.

#1 The Dallas Cowboys may have the best group of WR's in the NFL

CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup" height="450" width="800" /> Dallas Cowboys WR's Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup

There's been a lot of debate about the Cowboys' group of wide receivers. Many fans have made comparisons to the Buccaneers, but the Cowboys may have the edge.

COWBOYS GAME REPLAY 🎬: CeeDee Lamb takes it to the house for the TD vs Eagles! ✭ #cowboys pic.twitter.com/sCLsv212bs — The Cowboys Network (@TheCowboysNet) July 11, 2021

Dak Prescott enters the 2021-2022 season with Amari Cooper, who has shown success with Prescott. The same goes for Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb came on strong during his rookie season.

Amari Cooper is coming off back-to-back seasons where he has registered over 1,000 receiving yards. Despite all the trade rumors, Michael Gallup recorded 843 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Dallas has one wild card on their deck with CeeDee Lamb. The second-year wideout caught 74 passes for 935 yards and five touchdowns during his rookie season.

Three wide receivers will make Dak Prescott's return from injury significantly easier.

#2 Ezekiel Elliott looks to be in excellent football shape for the upcoming season

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys play their best football when Zeke and Dak are healthy and playing at high levels. During the 2018 season, Zeke led the NFL in rushing with 1,434 yards on an NFL-leading 304 rushes. That same year, Dak Prescott threw for 3,885 passing yards and 22 touchdowns.

The 2018 season was the last time the Cowboys made the playoffs. With both Dak and Zeke looking awesome heading into training camp, the upcoming season looks bright for the Cowboys.

#3 Dak Prescott will enter the 2021-2022 season with a chip on his shoulder

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has had a rough road since being drafted in the fourth round by the Cowboys in 2016. Dak replaced Tony Romo, who was a fan favorite for the majority of the Dallas fan base.

Prescott has done a lot since becoming the starting quarterback and has posted above-average stats. There's still something missing in the eyes of the Dallas fan base, a Super Bowl. The Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl since the 90s, and their fans are becoming impatient.

Dak may not lead the Dallas Cowboys to the Super Bowl, but the playoffs are on the horizon.

Prescott has thrown for 17,634 passing yards and 106 touchdowns for the Cowboys since 2016. He has a winning record as the starting quarterback. If Dak wants to gain the trust of the Cowboys fan base, he needs to play with a chip.

The Dallas Cowboys must make the playoffs and a Super Bowl during Prescott's massive deal. If not, it could be a long road for Dallas and Dak.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar