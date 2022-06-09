3 reasons why Davante Adams might have a down year in the 2022 NFL season

Davante Adams has been one of the most dominant wide receivers in the NFL in recent years. He leads the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns over the last four seasons combined. While he has been selected as a first-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons, the 2022 NFL season could potentially be a down year for Adams. Here are three reasons why.

#1 - Downgrading at quarterback

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr

Adams has spent his entire career so far with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback. Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and has won four NFL MVP awards, the second most in NFL history, including the last two consecutive seasons.

The receiver was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 NFL offseason, so this will be his first year without Rodgers. He will now play alongside Derek Carr, his former teammate in college.

While Carr has been a solid quarterback, eclipsing 4,000 yards in each of the last four seasons, he's not Aaron Rodgers.

#2 - Competing for targets

Las Vegas Raiders Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow

Adams dominated the target share while with the Packers as he was their only elite option in the passing game. During the 2021 NFL season, Adams accounted for 30 percent of the targets, 31 percent of the receptions, and 34 percent of the receiving yards in the Packers offense.

It may be a different story at the Raiders, who do have other top options in their passing game. Darren Waller is one of the best receiving tight ends in the NFL, while Hunter Renfrow eclipsed 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards during the 2021 NFL season.

While Adams is still likely to be their top receiver, he probably won't dominate the touches like he did in Green Bay.

#3 - Tougher division

Denver Broncos defensive players

The wide receiver will now play his six divisional games with the Raiders against the stacked AFC West, one of the best divisions in the NFL. In terms of the direct effects of Adams' production, the AFC West featured more solid pass defenses than the NFC North during the 2021 NFL season.

Last year, the NFC North had two teams, the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, ranked in the bottom ten in passing yards allowed per game. The AFC West featured two teams, the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, ranked in the top 12 in the same category. This could have a negative effect on the receiver's output during the 2022 NFL season.

It will be fascinating to see how he gets on when the season kicks off later this year.

