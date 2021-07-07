NFL Free Agency: 3 reasons why the Atlanta Falcons should take a gamble on Josh Gordon

The Atlanta Falcons have a major change in their squad for the 2021 season, as this will be the first time in a decade that Julio Jones won't be on the roster. Julio was traded last month to the Tennessee Titans, opening a spot in the team's wide receiver group.

One player who could take advantage of this situation is Josh Gordon, who applied on July 2nd to be reinstated by the NFL. If his appeal is accepted, Gordon will be available to sign with any team.

Here are 3 reasons Falcons should take the gamble and sign Josh Gordon:

#1 - Matt Ryan's career twilight

Matt Ryan's career is inching closer to the end, and with his contract restructured and Kyle Pitts' selection in the Draft, the Falcons have made it clear they will take a shot in the next two years at trying to get Ryan a ring before he retires.

Signing Gordon would be a positive step in that direction. You don't expect him to be a reliable player throughout the season. But at least we know his performance on the field is at a good level for the NFL. Plus, he's a sizable upgrade for any player the Falcons are considering using as a second receiver right now.

#2 - Cheap player

The Falcons are comfortable with their 2021 salary cap, but they need every possible rollover for 2022, a year where their financial situation looks worrying as of now.

If Atlanta signs Gordon, money wouldn't be an issue. Most likely, his contract would be signed for the veteran minimum, which would have little impact on the Falcons' salary cap, allowing them to hold that breathing room for 2022.

New York Giants v New England Patriots

Signing good players for a low price is always great. The Falcons would accomplish this if they signed Gordon.

#3 - Speed

The most important attribute that has made Gordon stand out on the field throughout his troubled career is his speed. That has been a cause of concern for all defensive coordinators, who need to worry about their teams defending Gordon's big plays.

The Patriots' Josh Gordon is already showing how valuable he can be to Tom Brady.



Compare his tape with old Patriots highlights with Game Pass, presented by @NFL. Learn more at https://t.co/T8eLfkXfhl pic.twitter.com/9BxVVb2x3z — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 9, 2018

We know that Matt Ryan is a deep ball master, and that attribute remains sharp even with his age. Gordon would fit like a glove in Arthur Smith's offense, who in Tennessee also had receivers capable of stressing opposing defenses and making explosive plays.

Although the Falcons have the explosive Cordarrelle Patterson on their roster, Patterson isn't known for being a good receiver but a great returner who won't contribute much to Atlanta's offense.

