3 reasons why Falcons should trade for Justin Fields and fire Arthur Smith

The Atlanta Falcons have been a disappointing team in the 2023 NFL season. The Falcons are 4-5 and coming off a very disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. Atlanta benched Desmond Ridder and started Taylor Heinicke but were still unable to win.

With the Falcons likely to miss the playoffs again, Atlanta should look at a quarterback change and a coaching change.

Here are three reasons why Atlanta should fire Arthur Smith and trade for Justin Fields at the end of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Why the Falcons should trade for Justin Fields and fire Arthur Smith

#1, Justin Fields wouldn't cost much

The Chicago Bears seem ready to move on from Justin Fields and the Atlanta Falcons should look at trading for him. Chicago will have a high draft pick and could easily draft a top prospect at quarterback, meaning the Bears would consider trading Fields.

With that in mind, Atlanta may only need to trade a Day 3 pick to get him, but it could potentially be a second-rounder.

If Atlanta were to trade for Fields, they would have him under contract at least for one more season, as they could theoretically decline his fifth-year option. This means it would be a relatively low-risk move as if he performs, they could re-sign him, but if he struggles they could move on easily.

With that, there isn't much risk in going out and trading for Fields this off-season.

#2, Arthur Smith is getting heat for not using his players properly

Arthur Smith is in his third season as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and it isn't going as hoped.

Smith went 7-10 in his first two seasons and could very well have the same record again. Although he hasn't won in Atlanta, another issue with Smith is how he uses his players.

Falcons fans have been disappointed with how Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and rookie running back Bijan Robinson are being used. All three should be focal points of their offense, but Smith doesn't go to them as often as he could.

When asked why he isn't using Robinson near the goal line, Smith told reporters:

“Sometimes, his impact away from the ball can open things up. For any rookie, the seasons are long. You’re going to have ebbs and flows. He still has a huge impact on the game.

“He’s got 700 yards [from scrimmage]. You’re still looking for ways, and you know it’s a long journey. We’ll see how this second half of the season goes. But he’s been a huge part of our offense and he’ll continue to be.”

Smith just needs to trust his best players to make the big plays which he doesn't, so it's time for Atlanta to move on from him.

#3, Changes at both HC and QB could change the trajectory of the franchise

The final reason for Atlanta to go out and trade for Justin Fields and fire Arthur Smith is that the Falcons appear to need major changes in both areas.

Atlanta hasn't had a winning season since 2017 and they need a franchise QB. Desmond Ridder does not look like the answer at QB and Arthur Smith is not getting results on the field.

With the right head coach, Justin Fields could reap rewards at a franchise currently treading water. Combining the offensive weapons already on the team with fresh ideas and a dual-threat QB could change the trajectory of the franchise and bring the success fans are clamoring for.