3 reasons why Giants should pass on Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders is widely considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. He is expected to be one of the first two players selected from his position and is projected to be a top-ten overall pick.

The New York Giants have been rumored to be a potential landing spot for Sanders with the third-overall pick this year. The franchise is in a transitional persiod with their quarterbacks, so landing one of the top prospects makes sense for them.

While Sanders can be an attractive option, the Giants may be better off going in a different direction. Here are three reasons why they should consider passing on Shedeur Sanders in the draft.

Why Giants should fade Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders

#1 - Crowded QB room

The Giants moved on from Daniel Jones and Drew Lock last year, creating a massive need to address their quarterback this year. They have already done so by adding Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston during the free agency period.

Adding the pair of established veterans theoretically eliminates the need for them to add a starter during the 2025 NFL Draft. They can potentially target a developmental quarterback with a later selection than their third-overall pick and essentially maximize their total return in the draft. Adding Sanders to the mix now creates a crowded quarterback room, with all of them wanting to be the starter.

#2 - Other QB options

While Shedeur Sanders is surely one of the best quarterback prospects in this class, the position is considered to be relatively weak when compared to other years' drafts. He is by no means considered to be a "can't miss" option, so taking him at third may be a bit of a reach.

The Giants may be better off passing on him with this pick and then targeting a different prospect later on. Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe are among the options to do so. Milroe appears to be a logical fit for Brian Daboll's offensive system that favors rushing quarterbacks, while Dart arguably has as much overall upside as Sanders this year.

#3 - Addressing other needs

Thie Giants appear to more than just a quarterback away from being true contenders entering the 2025 NFL season. Their roster is relatively weak in several other areas and lacks impact players on both sides of the ball.

They also have issues along their offensive line, so their best move may to be to target either a blocker or play-maker. The third-overall pick means that they could land an elite prospect like Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, or Will Campbell. A legitimate case can be made that all of them have brighter outlooks than Sanders, despite them not being quarterbacks.

