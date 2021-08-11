3 reasons why the Indianapolis Colts need to be careful with Carson Wentz after foot surgery

The Indianapolis Colts reported that quarterback Carson Wentz needed surgery to repair his injured foot eight short days ago. On Tuesday, Wentz made his way to the Colts practice. As shocking as it sounds, Wentz came up walking without a limp and no protection on the surgically repaired foot.

Carson Wentz out here at Colts camp. No boot on foot. No limp I can detect. pic.twitter.com/Hfj6qNsvsQ — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) August 10, 2021

That's excellent news for the Colts, but let's not count our chickens before they hatch when it comes to Wentz's foot injury. Indianapolis needs to take caution with the former Eagles quarterback. Wentz has dealt with injuries throughout his career, and some could compare him to Sam Bradford.

As the NFL preseason begins Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts should rest Wentz as long as possible. With that being said, let's look at three reasons why the Colts should take their time with Carson Wentz.

Should the Indianapolis Colts rest Carson Wentz the full 12 weeks?

Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz's foot injury is projected to sideline him for 5-12 weeks. That number is now 4-11 weeks, but would it be wise to rest Wentz the full 12 weeks even if he's feeling 100%? Let's take a look.

#1 Carson Wentz is the future for the Colts, not the present

The Indianapolis Colts are not looking for a short-term fix when it comes to Carson Wentz. Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger are great quarterbacks, but neither is ready to lead an NFL franchise. Eason and Ehlinger will share the quarterback responsibilities throughout the preseason.

Colts closed out today’s practice with rookie sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger working as Indy’s starting QB. Today was the first day of camp in which Ehlinger took some reps with the Colts’ starters. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 10, 2021

When Wentz showed up without a limp and walking boot on Tuesday, Colts head coach Frank Reich called it "very encouraging." If Wentz stays out the full 12 weeks, he will return in Week 8, but depending on Eason and Ehlinger's preseason performances, the Colts could rush him back by Week 1.

Rushing Wentz isn't the best option for the Colts. Sitting him the full 12 weeks isn't the best either. The only way Carson Wentz sits the full 12 weeks is if Eason or Ehlinger are clicking. Indianapolis should hold Wentz out until at least Week 5.

#2 Indianapolis Colts are not under a microscope to win a Super Bowl in 2021

Indianapolis still has kinks to work out before labeling themselves as Super Bowl contenders. Carson Wentz being 100% healthy does give them a shot at making a run in the playoffs, but not a run at the Lombardi trophy.

The Colts are missing a few pieces on the offensive side of the football. Indianapolis needs a star-wide receiver. If the Saints make Michael Thomas available, Indianapolis could make a run at the All-Pro wideout.

Adding Michael Thomas improves the Colts' chances of reaching the AFC Championship game but still doesn't get them to the Super Bowl. That's why no matter what happens in Indianapolis in 2021, the Colts need to be careful with Wentz.

#3 Carson Wentz is injury prone, and the Colts can't afford to lose him long-term

Carson's injury troubles started in 2016 with the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's a quick timeline of Carson Wentz's injuries:

August 11, 2016: A hairline fracture in his ribs

December 10, 2017: Grade three ACL tear, Grade three LCL tear

October 11, 2018: Fracture Vertebral in his back

January 5, 2020: Grade one concussion

July 29, 2021: Pedal Foot

Outside of the 2019 season, Carson Wentz has suffered one injury each season. The worst injury came when he tore his ACL, but any damage takes a lot out of an NFL athlete.

Sports Injury Predictor has given Carson Wentz an 86% chance of being injured in 2021. He's also projected to miss at least two games this season. These may only be projections and chances, but it's something the Indianapolis Colts can't afford.

