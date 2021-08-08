NFL Players who are severely injured so far from Training Camps

August is upon us and the best-laid plans of various franchises already lie in tatters thanks to injuries that their players have picked up in training camps. Football is a physical game and it is not a surprise to see so many players pick up injuries in training. Here is a list of players currently injured, which will cause them to miss the 2021 NFL season (including preseason games) in whole or in part.

Quarterbacks injured in Training Camps

#1 - Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts

He needs surgery on his left foot and will miss an extended time during the 2021 NFL season. This has sent the Indianapolis Colts scrambling for a stopgap replacement.

The Indianapolis Colts today have signed free agent quarterback Brett Hundley — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) July 31, 2021

Defense Players injured in Training Camps

#1 - Randy Ramsey, LB, Green Bay Packers

While the nature of the injury has not been revealed, there are indications that the player will miss at least part of the 2021 NFL season.

#2 - DeMarkus Acy, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The second-year player tore his ACL during training camp and is expected to miss the entirety of the 2021 NFL season.

Unfortunately tore my acl today, it hurts that this happened just days before my pro debut but there’s no quit in me. Prayer has always got me through anything and I continue to live through faith and let life teach me valuable lessons. — DeMarkus Acy (@DeMarkusAcy2) August 3, 2021

#3 - Deadrin Senat, DT, Atlanta Falcons

He has an upper-body injury that is expected to rule him out of preseason.

#4 - Raekwon McMillan, LB, New England Patriots

Reports say he has torn his ACL in training and is expected to miss the 2021 NFL season.

Offense Players injured in Training Camps

#1 - Olabisi Johnson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

The wide receiver tore his ACL during training camp and is expected to miss the entirety of the 2021 NFL season.

#2 - Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

This is an injury that predates the training camps. Michael Thomas had ankle ligament damage and had to undergo surgery in order to fix it. The timeline for his return is 4 months. Hence, expect him to miss part of the 2021 NFL season.

#3 - Levine Toilolo, TE, New York Giants

News came through that the tight end had ruptured his achilles. This means he will miss the entire 2021 NFL season.

#4 - Jaeden Graham, TE, Atlanta Falcons

The tight end has injured his knee and is expected to miss the 2021 NFL season.

#5 - Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

The running back is still recovering from an ACL injury that predates the current training camp. He is expected to miss the entirety of the preseason. However, he might feature in the first week of the regular season. There is a chance, though, that he could be out until the third week of the regular season.

