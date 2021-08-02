Saquon Barkley injury update: New York Giants re-sign RB Alfred Morris with Barkley’s Week 1 status up in the air

On Monday morning, the New York Giants announced that veteran running back Alfred Morris has been re-signed to a one-year deal with the team. Morris was signed by the Giants last season after running back Saquon Barkley tore his ACL and was out for the remainder of the season.

The #Giants have officially re-signed veteran running back Alfred Morris, who was with the team last season.



Fun fact: this touchdown from last season was the first receiving TD of Morris’s 9-year career. #NYG pic.twitter.com/qygrzdurOm — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) August 2, 2021

Alfred Morris was first placed on the Giants' practice squad and then made the active roster in November. Morris played a total of nine games last season with 238 rushing yards. He averaged over four yards per carry and one touchdown, spending most of his playing time as backup to Wayne Gallman.

Alfred Morris provides much needed depth with Barkley's injury status unknown

When the New York Giants reported to training camp, it was immediately stated that the status of star running back Saquon Barkley was "day-to-day." The 24-year-old suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season in a matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Barkley is continuing his rehab process at Giants training camp but has yet to participate in an on-field practice. With the start of the season just about a month away, the Giants need to be prepared for the possibility of Barkley missing Week 1.

Saquon Barkley is getting in work on the side at practice this morning: pic.twitter.com/V5jfSzrjrz — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) July 28, 2021

Wayne Gallman took over RB1 duties last season but signed with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. Running back Dion Lewis also played a part in the Giants' ground game in 2020 as a backup to Gallman, but he remains a free agent.

The New York Giants signing Alfred Morris is a solid move on paper. It takes the pressure off of Barkley to be ready before time, and provides the Giants with some breathing room.

Joe Judge on Saquon Barkley’s progression pic.twitter.com/B2Y6brSOXN — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) August 2, 2021

Other running backs that the New York Giants have on the roster include Devontae Booker, Elijhaa Penny, Corey Clement and Mike Weber.

Morris will once again reunite with his former offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who he played under for two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Although he is now 32 years old, Alfred Morris had an impressive start to his career in his four seasons with Washington. He then played two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, one season with the San Francisco 49ers, and a short stint with the Arizona Cardinals before signing with the Giants in 2020.

Whether Barkley is ready by Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season or not, the Giants will get to work with the running back room they have at the moment, which will have some semblance of stability with a veteran like Morris.

