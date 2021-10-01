3 Reasons why Isaiah Wilson is a great signing for the Giants

Isaiah Wilson is back in the NFL. The former first-round pick joined the Giants' practice squad on Wednesday. It is a massive boost for Wilson's career. The Giants are one of the premier franchises in the NFL, and playing for them is an honor.

Many experts labeled Wilson a bust after a disastrous first year in the NFL. Neither the Dolphins nor the Titans could get Wilson playing and acting like a professional. However, the fact that the Giants signed him indicates that Wilson might have overcome his off-field issues. Joe Judge and GM Dave Gettleman value good behavior highly. Wilson routinely showed up late for practice last year, and sometimes he didn't even turn up at all.

It was a high fall from grace for the highly touted former Georgia Bulldog. Wilson has his flaws, but the Giants wouldn't have signed him if they felt he wasn't ready to return to football. Wilson is a top-tier talent and there are reasons why this could be a great signing.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Comeback? Ex- #Titans 1st-round OT Isaiah Wilson is back in the NFL, signing a practice squad deal with the #Giants , sources tell me & @TomPelissero . A high-end talent who battled off-the-field issues that led to a trade from TEN & release from #Dolphins , he gets another chance. Comeback? Ex-#Titans 1st-round OT Isaiah Wilson is back in the NFL, signing a practice squad deal with the #Giants, sources tell me & @TomPelissero. A high-end talent who battled off-the-field issues that led to a trade from TEN & release from #Dolphins, he gets another chance.

3 Reasons Why Wilson Is A Great Signing

1 - Motivation

Motivated players are dangerous in sport. The entire NFL world wrote off Wilson as a bust. Wilson will have picked up a competitive fire and desire after playing for Georgia, one of America's premier schools.

Coaches from Georgia instill a winning mentality within their players. Wilson will surely want to show how good he is. No player wishes to leave, and the NFL declared a lazy player who had no hunger.

All of the criticism and the doubters added fuel to Wilson's fire. A scorned player can shake things up in the NFL. If the Giants tap into Wilson's motivations, they could unleash a beast onto their offensive line.

2 - First-round talent

No one batted an eye when Wilson was drafted in the first round of the 2020 draft. He is an elite talent, and he displayed that while playing for the Bulldogs. Dave Gettleman has spent heavily on the offensive line during his tenure as GM. His roster construction philosophy is built on solidifying the trenches.

If the Giants coaches can develop and coax the natural talent of Wilson, the upside could be vast. He is a stout run-blocker, and his physical mindset is something that Joe Judge covets from.

3 - The Giants need help in the trenches

Also Read

The injury-ridden offensive line is causing Daniel Jones real problems. Year 3 is supposed to be Jones' arrival onto the main stage, and the offensive line would help that. However, Big Blue is now fighting several injuries to their offensive line.

Picking Wilson up for the practice squad is a win-win situation. The Giants now have added depth on the offensive line, and if Wilson develops into a player worthy of being on the 53-man roster, then incredible. If not, the Giants haven't outlayed a lot of money to bring him into the building. It is a cheap but shrewd move from Gettleman, and it could pay dividends later on.

Edited by Henno van Deventer