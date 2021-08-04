3 reasons why Jacksonville Jaguars fans shouldn’t judge Trevor Lawrence during training camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering a new chapter in their history. A new head coach, Urban Meyer, the possible return of Tim Tebow and young players, including a first-round draft pick in Trevor Lawrence.

The Jacksonville Jaguars as a team needed more than just a new quarterback, though. The offense and defense are both getting fresh perspectives and schemes. But Jaguars fans will be quick to see how their first-round draft pick is performing.

Trevor Lawrence’s 3rd pick of the day.



Unfortunately for a young quarterback, Lawrence will get a lot of criticism as he begins his NFL career. This happens with every highly touted draft pick, but as a rookie, it can be a lot to handle.

But fans shouldn't be quick to judge the rookie as he begins his journey in his pro career. Here are three reasons why Jacksonville Jaguar fans shouldn't quickly judge Trevor Lawrence:

#1 Playing time

As of now, head coach Urban Meyer has said that Trevor Lawrence won't just be given the starting quarterback job right from the start. So far in training camp practice, Lawrence and the other quarterbacks are all getting equally the same amount of time and reps.

For a young quarterback coming out of the collegiate level and into the NFL, consistency will be key. Once and only if Lawrence is able to get that consistent playing time, he will see bigger strides.

#2 Learning curve

There is a learning curve from college football to the NFL. There are more practices, more information to process, different play calling and quicker decision making required.

The Jacksonville Jaguars should take that into consideration, and start Lawrence off with plays that fit his style of play, and even handoffs to help take the pressure off him.

But, there is a new coaching staff, including a head coach who has never coached in the NFL before. All of these factors mean Lawrence could have a steep learning curve.

#3 The Jaguars were 1-15 in 2020

As much as Jacksonville Jaguars fans would love to see their team turn a corner and become playoff-bound once again, it's a tall task. The Jaguars were able to draft Trevor Lawrence because they held the first overall pick after a one-win season.

Drafting Lawrence and then his Clemson teammate Travis Etienne in the first round aren't going to suddenly change the trajectory of the organization. There are changes needed at both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Lawrence is learning how to be a successful NFL quarterback, but he won't become one overnight, and neither will the Jacksonville Jaguars' team's ability to win the Super Bowl.

