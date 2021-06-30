Jacksonville Jaguars QB Depth Chart 2021: Starters and Backup Players

The Jacksonville Jaguars are starting a new chapter in 2021. After a disappointing 1-15 record in 2020, the Jaguars drafted quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to be 'the guy'. But recently, new head coach Urban Meyer made a point saying that Lawrence won't just be given the starting job and that he has not been named the starting quarterback yet.

While this came as a shock to many, as Lawrence was the first-overall selection, there are talented quarterbacks in the Jaguars' depth chart who could also be solid options to start the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Depth Chart:

QB 1: Trevor Lawrence

QB 2: Gardner Minshew II

QB 3: CJ Beathard

QB 4: Jake Luton.

Urban Meyer: Trevor Lawrence isn't ready yet but 'doesn't have to be' https://t.co/TR7ySJpArJ pic.twitter.com/knfsgWb7k8 — New York Post (@nypost) June 25, 2021

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Depth Chart Analysis:

QB 1- Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence with the first overall selection in this year's draft. Lawrence had a stellar college career at Clemson, garnering a 34-2 record and over 10,000 passing yards and 118 combined touchdowns.

It was assumed that Lawrence would be the starting quarterback come Week 1 of the 2021 season, considering his high draft status and the fact that the Jaguars are rumored to be shopping Gardener Minshew II.

But last week, Urban Meyer said that Lawrence isn't ready to be the starting quarterback just yet. He then said that Lawrence doesn't need to be rushed. That indicates that perhaps one of the backup quarterbacks could start Week 1 until Lawrence becomes comfortable enough in the system. What the Jaguars' plans for Lawrence turn out to be remains to be seen during training camp and the preseason.

QB 2 - Gardner Minshew II

Gardner Minshew II was a sixth-round pick in 2019 and was seen as the future of the franchise at that point. Sitting behind Nick Foles, Minshew was expected to start sooner rather than later. When Foles was injured, Minshew jumped right in as a starter, registering a 6-6 record.

Minshew earned the starting job in 2020, but his season was hindered by injuries, and he lost his starting job to Mike Glennon and Jake Luton. With the departure of former head coach Doug Marrone in came Urban Meyer, who had other plans for a starting quarterback.

There have been rumors for months that the Jaguars could shop Minshew in a possible trade. But nothing has transpired on that front yet. Minshew has all of the qualities to be a starting quarterback if given the opportunity.

#Jaguars' Gardner Minshew named a top-10 backup QB by CBS Sports https://t.co/VLQJHnpoPl — The Jaguars Wire (@TheJaguarsWire) June 25, 2021

QB 3 - CJ Beathard

Quarterback CJ Beathard signed with the Jaguars this March before the NFL draft. His signing pushed the Minshew trade speculation even further. Beathard was drafted by the 49ers in 2017 and played in 12 games. He made six appearances in 2020, including two starts.

Beathard has NFL experience from his time in San Francisco and could be a solid backup option in a young Jaguars team.

QB 4 - Jake Luton

As a rookie in 2020, Jake Luton made his NFL debut in his first start in Week 9 against the Houston Texans. Luton had an impressive first start, completing 26 of 38 passes and throwing for 304 yards and one touchdown along with a rushing touchdown.

The Jags then gave Luton another opportunity to start in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers, where his stats weren't as good as in the previous week, but they were enough to earn him another start. It was in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers when the wheels began to fall off for Luton, though.

Luton completed just 16 of 37 passes, throwing four interceptions and was unable to get the offense in the end zone, with the Jaguars scoring just three points. Luton is going into his second pro season, so he has some experience now.

Since Urban Meyer has yet to name a starting quarterback ahead of training camp, the entire quarterback depth chart could be shaken up depending on who performs the best.

