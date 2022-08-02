3 reasons Jacoby Brissett can be successful with the Cleveland Browns in the NFL

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension. The Cleveland Browns are now turning to Jacoby Brissett to lead them into the new season. Brissett is currently competing for the starting role, along with Josh Rosen and Joshua Dobbs.

Most NFL fans would agree that Jacoby Brissett is the most viable starter out of the three.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson has found that Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy and has suspended him six games, per source. Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson has found that Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy and has suspended him six games, per source.

Jacoby Brissett isn’t nearly as talented as Watson. There are, however, plenty of reasons why he could be successful as the Cleveland Browns starter for the 2022 season.

1. Schedule

Deshaun Watson was officially suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season. To some fans, this sounds damning, but the Browns’ schedule at the start of their season is fairly favorable. They play the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, L.A. Chargers, and New England Patriots in their first six outings.

All these teams will fancy their chances of beating Cleveland without Watson. There are, however, plenty of below-par defenses Brissett will come up against in that lot. There is an argument to be made that the Browns have a stronger roster than all six of their opening opponents. This will only help Jacoby Brissett succeed.

#2 - He’s a grown up

The Cleveland Browns have always been controversial. Be it the signing and subsequent release of Johnny Manziel or the Baker Mayfield years, they’ve rarely been out of the limelight. On top of that, they traded for Watson in the midst of his legal issues.

However, with Jacoby Brissett in charge, they get a professional player who will, not only stay out of the headlines, but will be a role model for everyone within the organization. He’s spent time with multiple teams in backup roles and has never kicked up a fuss.

Speaking to the Beacon Journal, Brissett’s former teammate with the Colts, Parris Campbell, said: “The thing is Jacoby's a guy where he's always going to be ready. With us, obviously, he was backing up Andrew (Luck). Andrew goes down, he comes in and takes off.

"Same with Miami. He went over there. Tua ended up hurt. He's the starting quarterback. He's ready to play. He's a guy that's going to make sure he's prepared and make sure he's locked in. No matter the situation or what's the case, he's going to be ready.”

#3 - The Browns roster

Over the last few years, the Cleveland Browns have built one of the best rosters in football. They’ve drafted elite defensive talent such, as Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward. They also traded for stud wide receiver Amari Cooper in the 2022 NFL offseason.

Cooper’s acquisition will only help Jacoby Brissett. The Browns also have a potential breakout star in Donovan Peoples-Jones, who is a solid WR2. Brissett will also be aided, of course, by arguably the best ground game in football led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Chubb and Hunt will serve to take some of the heat off Brissett, much like they did for his predecessor, Baker Mayfield.

