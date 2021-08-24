3 reasons why Josh Rosen could be the future of Atlanta Falcons after Matt Ryan's retirement

It's hard to believe, but Matt Ryan's retirement could be happening in the next five years. Like the Steelers and the Patriots before them, the Falcons need to be proactive in attempting to find their quarterback of the future.

Did the Falcons make the correct choice with Josh Rosen? Could he be the future of the franchise? Here are three reasons why Josh Rosen could be the future of the Atlanta Falcons after Matt Ryan

#1 Josh Rosen has got plenty of time to take over from Matt Ryan

While there's no denying that Matt Ryan's retirement is on the horizon, there is still plenty of time to take the long road to a replacement.

If the Falcons want, they could sit Josh Rosen for four or five years. During this time, they could fix what he's been doing wrong and groom him for a starting role. Perhaps in four or five years, Rosen could be the first-round pick he was once expected to be.

We talk about throwing to a spot with with Tua, Matt Ryan has been doing that for a long time – just threw one under pressure before the receiver even made a break, ball meets him right on time — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 18, 2021

Basically, the Falcons could look at what the Green Bay Packers or the New England Patriots have done with Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo to attempt to replicate the same with Rosen.

#2 Josh Rosen has plenty of NFL experience

Josh Rosen already has plenty of basic NFL experience. He knows all the ins and outs of what is required of quarterbacks, and already has a baseline level of comfort in handling the tasks. In terms of the most basic aspects of playing in the NFL, Rosen is an expert. That makes it easier for him to focus on what truly matters: football.

While rookies usually have to learn every little aspect of the business, Rosen could focus on learning and perfecting the specific aspects of the job that makes quarterbacks good.

#3 Josh Rosen has Matt Ryan as a mentor

Josh Rosen could have about four years to learn from an accomplished industry veteran like Matt Ryan. Having open access to a player who has played in a Super Bowl, and won an MVP could do wonders for Rosen. After years of advice, Rosen might be able to internalize a mentality that makes quarterbacks great.

Once Ryan retires, he could live on in Rosen. However, it is up to Rosen to use Ryan now and start to chart a path of improvement so that when the day comes, he will be ready to take over from Ryan.

Of course, there are no guarantees that the Atlanta Falcons would see Josh Rosen as Matt Ryan's successor. That's why it is important for Rosen to improve under Ryan to warm the Atlanta Falcons to that idea.

If Rosen continues to improve and inch closer to starter status, the Falcons will have no choice but to give him a shot as a cheaper, easier option than grooming a rookie from scratch.

