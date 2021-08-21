3 reasons why Larry Fitzgerald should not retire this season

Larry Fitzgerald's words dropped like an anvil on the NFL. Fitzgerald said he doesn't have the "urge to play football right now," according to statements made on his new Sirius XM radio show. He simply does not have the urge to don the uniform.

Of course, after a quiet offseason with little interest shown by the NFL, it makes sense to feel discouraged. However, it might be too soon for him and here are three reasons why Fitzgerald should stay in shape and delay formal retirement for at least one more year.

#1 - Fitzgerald can pass Jerry Rice in two years

Currently, Larry Fitzgerald is only 118 receptions behind Jerry Rice in career receptions. If he were to pass Rice, he would have the most receptions by any receiver ever. With only needing 118 receptions, Fitzgerald could play as a backup in 2021, earn only 60 catches, and only need one more solid year to break the record.

Otherwise, he could play as hard as possible and soak up a top-two receiver spot with a team in desperate need and earn 80 or more receptions this year. Then, next season, it would be relatively easy to earn the last 40 or so catches needed to pass Rice. If Fitzgerald were to reach the record, it could endure for the next 30 years, as there are no other challengers even close to reaching Fitzgerald's height.

#2 - Almost in top five for career touchdowns

Larry Fitzgerald is also only ten touchdowns away from solidifying himself in the top-five all-time for career touchdowns. With ten more touchdowns, he would pass Cris Carter with the fourth-most career touchdowns in NFL history.

If he were to get a job and play well enough this year, he could have it by January. Otherwise, two average years could also get Fitzgerald there.

#3 - No Super Bowl rings

One of the best aspects of Fitzgerald's soon-to-be-cemented legacy is how loyal he was to the Cardinals. He was a Cardinal in sickness and in health, in good times and bad, and come hell or high water. Granted, he played in a Super Bowl with Kurt Warner, but never got to hoist a Lombardi Trophy.

It is time for Fitzgerald to be selfish for a change. If he wanted, the Buccaneers or Kansas City Chiefs would happily take him as a depth piece. He likely would not have to do much and could basically have a 50 percent chance of winning a Super Bowl in 2021. After such a long and distinguished career, if there is anyone who deserves a "free" Super Bowl, it is Fitzgerald.

