3 reasons Panthers fans should be upset about the pursuit of Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers and Baker Mayfield seem destined for each other in 2022. Or at least that is what current reports lead fans to believe. The Cleveland Browns are desperate to get rid of the quarterback and the Panthers seem to have zero faith in Sam Darnold as a long-term option.

Fans in Carolina are likely fine with the idea of change. However, this move may not be what everyone had in mind, leading a portion of the fanbase to be upset about this potential trade going through.

Carolina Panthers v Arizona Cardinals

1. Matt Rhule keeps changing his mind

Matt Rhule showed up as head coach in 2020, ditching Cam Newton and going with Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million deal, only for the Panthers to go out and acquire Darnold the following offseason.

It is now one year since Darnold showed up and the Panthers are once again trying to move on. At some point, fans will want to know when Rhule will be the one held accountable for all the changes at quarterback. Who is to say Mayfield won't be gone after a year as well? That is already a realistic possibility given the fact that he, like Darnold, will play on a fifth-year option in 2022.

Cleveland Browns introduce quarterback Deshaun Watson

2. Baker Mayfield is being cast aside by the Browns

The situation in Cleveland involving Mayfield and Deshaun Watson is very complex. However, fans in Carolina won't ignore the fact that the Browns are openly doing whatever it takes to rid themselves of their former No. 1 overall pick. How does that bode well for the confidence of fans in Carolina?

Fans all over the NFL saw Mayfield show major regression in 2021. Yes, he was injured, but it was still bad enough for the Browns to abandon all future plans and go after Watson. Panthers fans at least have a right to ponder why a castoff is a perfect fit to lead their franchise.

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints

3. There is still no long-term plan in place

Let's say the Panthers bring in Mayfield and still keep Darnold around as well. It promotes competition for two former top picks in the 2018 NFL Draft. However, both are on expiring deals at the moment.

That means Carolina could move on from one or both next offseason with no financial hit. The problem is not financial, however, as the Panthers need a sense of direction at the quarterback position.

Bridgewater was never going to be a decade-long fit, but fans may have hoped he could stick around for more than a year. The same was true with Darnold when the team brought him in last year. Now, Mayfield could be the latest to join the cycle if he doesn't have an MVP season. The front office may decide change is best once again, leaving fans confused as to when this will all end.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far