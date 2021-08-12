3 reasons why the Baltimore Ravens should steer clear of adding another WR while Rashod Bateman rehabs

The Baltimore Ravens had huge hopes for rookie Rashod Bateman when they added him to the roster in the first round of the NFL draft this year. Unfortunately, Bateman got off on the wrong foot with an injury that is expected to sideline him for a "number of weeks," according to ESPN.

With Bateman out of the picture, here are three reasons why the Ravens should not hit the panic button and rush to add a receiver just yet.

Why the Baltimore Ravens should hang tough with Rashod Bateman

#1 - Leaves room for Lamar Jackson's contract

The Ravens should be careful about what money moves they make until Lamar Jackson's deal is signed and the ink is dry. After Jackson's production over the last few years, most expect his new deal to cost around $40 million, if not more. Until that beast is taken care of, the Ravens should be fiscally cognizant of every single penny.

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman will have surgery on his groin, according to John Harbaugh.



Bateman will be back sometime in September, Harbaugh said. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 12, 2021

Signing a new receiver on a whim is the last thing the Ravens need to do right now. Unless it is an emergency, the Ravens should stick to a strict budget.

#2 - Bateman's absence won't last long

Rashod Bateman is dealing with a soft tissue injury and will miss "a number of weeks." In other words, it's not a season-ending injury and the wide receiver should be back relatively early in the regular season.

The regular season is still about a month away, giving Bateman plenty of time to recover before the season. Even if he misses the first week of the regular season, the Ravens should be just fine.

The Ravens play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 and should still win comfortably without Bateman.

#3 - Scheme does not need a lot of power at wide receiver

The Ravens are arguably the team least in need of wide receivers. Their entire offensive scheme is designed to pound the rock and minimize the need for throwing.

While the postseason will need wide receivers at some point, the Ravens have shown they can do just fine in the regular season without needing to spam their top targets with passes.

Wild Card Round - Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans

Last season, the Ravens ranked first in the league in rushing, earning 191.9 yards per game. That's about 23 yards more than the next-ranked team: the Tennessee Titans and Derrick Henry.

The Ravens will be just fine without Bateman for most of the regular season.

